Buildings IOT Launches Ontology Alignment Project to Streamline the Normalization of Building Data

Alignment model improves standardization in building data models and specifies relationships between equipment, enabling the delivery of building automation systems that are open and interoperable

CONCORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As building owners become increasingly interested in advanced tools to better manage their properties, Buildings IOT released the OAP (Ontology Alignment Project). This open-source ontology includes a data model for a growing list of systems within the built environment and is foundational for improving building management and operations. The OAP defines both the name and the points associated with building entities as diverse as rooftop units, electric meters, and booster pumps to make their data more readable by machines. With this crucial first step, Buildings IOT is making it easier and faster for integrators to deploy building management software at scale.

This effort aims to support and extend existing building modeling standards, such as Project Haystack and the Brick Schema, and to make the new schema compatible with real-world integration projects.

“A data standard like the OAP allows building operators to trust that their building automation systems are open, interoperable and easily updated as their buildings evolve,” explains Gina Elliott, Chief Services Officer for Buildings IOT. “This results in easier commissioning, more reliable troubleshooting, and true consistency of data and reporting across a portfolio of buildings.”

In addition to providing standard tags for equipment and devices, the OAP also provides a model for specifying relationships that define how entities within the building’s systems relate to each other. For example, a reference can designate that an air handling unit is supplying air to a variable air volume unit. By designating these relationships within the data model, system-based and root cause analytics can be applied more efficiently.

With the ability to normalize and standardize building and IoT data, the OAP enables the programmatic application of analytics, user interfaces, fault detection and diagnostics (FDD), and other use cases that leverage building data for more effective management and operations.

Rather than create yet another naming standard, the OAP unites multiple industry naming and tagging standards, allowing for translation between other ontologies such as Project Haystack and Google’s Digital Building Ontology. This data translation component makes it possible for users of other ontologies to take advantage of the OAP in ways that make sense for their needs, without having to start over on any tags or naming conventions they may have already deployed.

The OAP makes it easier for integrators to get a site digital-building ready without requiring duplicative efforts across the technology stack.

As a use case, the Buildings IOT Integration team used the OAP standards to model the data in all connected systems at 800 West Fulton Market in Chicago. This delivered multiple benefits for the highly integrated building:

System models were easily leveraged by the various applications relying on the data. Integration was completed faster and with less re-work as the team was given a clear and concise list to follow at the beginning of the project. The time from integration to front-end deployment was significantly reduced.

The members of the OAP working group actively participate in other industry forums and groups and will expand on existing taxonomies to support real-world integration and technology needs.

“Building owners can be confident that the underlying data in their various building systems is significant,” adds Elliott. “Building operations and service managers can gain meaningful insights into commissioning and maintenance activities to meet ESG mandates, regulatory initiatives, and tenant expectations.”

