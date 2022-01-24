Canon Medical Systems USA Presents Its First-Ever U.S. Mobile Truck Tour with the Launch of Canon Across America

A Mobile Roadshow Designed to Showcase the Future of Medical Imaging

The mobile exhibition will bring Canon Medical Systems to U.S. cities providing unprecedented access to their solution-focused portfolios

TUSTIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. (CMSU), a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, is proud to announce its first-ever U.S. mobile tour, Canon Across America, March 24th through December 2, 2022. CMSU will bring its state-of-the-art AI medical devices to hospitals and local healthcare providers in a unique hands-on experience to create stronger community engagement throughout the year.

CMSU’s 50-city mobile tour kicks off in its Tustin, CA headquarters and will travel across the country. The Canon Across America mobile truck tour aims to provide healthcare professionals and hospitals across the U.S. the opportunity to connect with Canon’s innovative solution-focused portfolios at a hands-on level by providing a holistic 360-degree view of their solutions. In addition, Canon will provide live demos, supportive conversations with Canon’s industry experts, and an opportunity to experience the benefits Canon’s platforms offer at their convenience.

“Providing in-person experiences with current and new customers is key for us as a company. It’s a vital opportunity to connect, ask pressing questions in a face-to-face setting, and to learn more about better servicing their needs,” said David Hashimoto, Vice President of Marketing and Sales Strategy. “We’re allowing unprecedented access to our technologies to better guide healthcare professionals with the essential information needed to make important decisions about their patients and business.”

Yuji Hamada, President and CEO of Canon Medical Systems USA, agrees. “Canon’s 50-city tour is a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to gain access to personalized demos. The next generation of medical imaging allows us to provide our customers flexible visits with Canon’s reps and to focus on key areas of interest important to them. We look forward to this year-long journey of meeting our customers, friends, and colleagues and showcasing the very best that Canon has to offer.”

To learn more about the Canon’s Across America mobile tour check out our tour calendar by visiting our page.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners—our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

