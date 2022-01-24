CBRE Investment Management and Altus Power to Bring Additional Community Solar Projects to Maryland

NEW YORK & STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBRE Investment Management (“CBRE IM”), a leading real assets investment management firm, and Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (“Altus Power”), a leading clean electrification company, today announced plans to build and operate a portfolio of rooftop community solar projects to provide renewable energy to residential customers and CBRE IM logistics tenants in Maryland. These projects are expected to produce savings for approximately 5,700 residential customers in Maryland.

CBRE IM and Altus Power each have a long-standing presence in Maryland and together are proud to bring the benefits of community solar to a broader segment of residential customers within the state. Rooftop-based solar systems of up to approximately 20MW will be located on the logistics facilities that are owned by CBRE IM’s funds. Power generated from these solar systems is to be provided to both commercial tenants and residential customers. Thirty percent or more of the generated electricity is also to be allocated to low and moderate income residential customers in the state. Energy storage and electric vehicle charging may be added to these facilities in the future.

“Our collaboration with Altus Power will greatly advance our sustainability goals and support the transition to clean energy,” said Chuck Leitner, chief executive officer of CBRE IM. “This initiative is an excellent example of how we use scale to make our portfolio more resilient, profitable and sustainable.”

“Altus Power has been serving public and private customers in Maryland with solar-generated electricity since 2011,” said Lars Norell, Co-CEO of Altus Power. “We are excited to expand our community solar portfolio in the state and to advance our relationship with our strategic partner, CBRE.”

About CBRE Investment Management

CBRE Investment Management is a leading global real assets investment management firm with $141.9 billion in assets under management* as of December 31, 2021, operating in more than 30 offices and 20 countries around the world. Through its investor-operator culture, the firm seeks to deliver sustainable investment solutions across real assets categories, geographies, risk profiles and execution formats so that its clients, people and communities thrive.

CBRE Investment Management is an independently operated affiliate of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2021 revenue). CBRE has more than 105,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE Investment Management harnesses CBRE’s data and market insights, investment sourcing and other resources for the benefit of its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbreim.com.

*Assets under management (AUM) refers to the fair market value of real assets-related investments with respect to which CBRE Investment Management provides, on a global basis, oversight, investment management services and other advice and which generally consist of investments in real assets; equity in funds and joint ventures; securities portfolios; operating companies and real assets-related loans. This AUM is intended principally to reflect the extent of CBRE Investment Management’s presence in the global real assets market, and its calculation of AUM may differ from the calculations of other asset managers and from its calculation of regulatory assets under management for purposes of certain regulatory filings.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation’s premier clean electrification company. Altus Power serves its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers by developing, owning and operating locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to Altus Power’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. These statements are based on Altus Power’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Altus Power’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability of Altus Power to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange; (2) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination and related transactions (the “Transactions”), which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Altus Power to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers, business partners, suppliers and agents and retain its management and key employees; (3) costs related to the Transactions; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Altus Power may be adversely affected by other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors; (6) the impact of COVID-19 on Altus Power’s business; and (7) the failure to realize anticipated pro forma results and underlying assumptions related to the Transactions.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Altus Power’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022, as well as the other information we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and Altus Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changes in expectations, future events or otherwise.

This press release is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Altus Power and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Altus Power. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Altus Power or other matters and attributable to Altus Power or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

