Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

BOSTON and LONDON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced today that Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast of this event, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Centessa”) aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. Centessa’s programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

John Fraunces, LifeSci Advisors

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

Related Stories

ProQR to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide First Quarter 2022 Update on Medical Aesthetic Launch

Century Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference

Novartis Pluvicto™ approved by FDA as first targeted radioligand therapy for treatment of progressive, PSMA positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

CytomX Therapeutics Announces Retirement of Frederick W. Gluck from Board of Directors

Cocrystal Pharma Reports 2021 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Development Programs and Milestones

You may have missed

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide First Quarter 2022 Update on Medical Aesthetic Launch

ProQR to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

Century Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference

Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

Novartis Pluvicto™ approved by FDA as first targeted radioligand therapy for treatment of progressive, PSMA positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

error: Content is protected !!