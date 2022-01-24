Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

BOSTON and LONDON, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced today that Saurabh Saha, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Access to the live webcast of this event, as well as archived recordings, will be available under the “Events” tab on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (“Centessa”) aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. Centessa’s programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

