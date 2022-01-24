CentralSquare Technologies Introduces Property Tax Software to the U.S.

The Cloud-Based Solution with AWS Increases Efficiencies, Reduces Redundancies and Further Invests in Public Administration Services

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced they are introducing its Property Tax Software solution to the U.S. market during its CentralSquare ENGAGE 2022 user-community conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Property Tax solution replaces legacy systems with a modern cloud-based software to decrease corporate risk, enhance efficiency, and improve service delivery to constituents. Built from the ground up and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution streamlines and enhances the user experience.

“We are thrilled to bring the Property Tax solution to the U.S. market and further our relationship with AWS,” said CentralSquare Technologies’ Chief Product Officer Dara Brenner. “CentralSquare prioritizes investing in our market and customer base while simultaneously meeting customers where they are in their digitalization process. We saw the need in the U.S. market and are excited to undertake this initiative to set up current and future customers for success.”

Despite varying local and state government requirements, CentralSquare’s Property Tax solution is scalable and flexible to ensure customers comply with U.S. tax laws. As an advanced cloud-based solution, property tax collection will not only be easier for municipalities, but also eases their constituent’s ability to pay their taxes.

“There is increased demand for cloud-based solutions that allow state and local government agencies to serve constituents effectively and securely,” said Morgan Reed, Executive Government Advisor at Amazon Web Services. “AWS is pleased to host this innovative solution and to better allow governments to provide innovative, cutting-edge service delivery. CentralSquare’s solution delivers what government agencies need.”

CentralSquare’s Property Tax solution has a proven track record of success in Ontario, Canada. Launched in January 2021, the Property Tax solution has supported Chatham-Kent and Halton Hills customers through an entire tax cycle, allowing them to see significant efficiencies and reduced risk associated with aging legacy systems.

The Property Tax Software solution further emphasizes CentralSquare’s goal to invest in and provide customers with highly capable Public Administration services in the U.S. and Canada.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

Contacts

Katie O’Brien



[email protected]