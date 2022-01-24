CentralSquare Technologies Invests in its Customers, Communities and Colleagues

User-Community Conference, ENGAGE 2022, Brings Together Nearly 1,700 Public Service Professionals to Build a Roadmap for Success

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, hosted its CentralSquare ENGAGE 2022 user-community conference on March 27-30 in Orlando, Florida, to help state and local governments build a roadmap for success across citizen services including finance, HR/payroll, utilities, citizen engagement, community development, property tax, municipal services and asset management, healthcare, and public safety.

With 300 sessions over three days, ENGAGE 2022 brought together 1,700 customers, partners, and colleagues to share insights on industry trends, the latest updates on CentralSquare solutions and services, product roadmaps, and more. The event featured a keynote from Shaquille O’Neal, who has been designated an honorary U.S. Deputy Marshal, police officer, and reserve officer assisting in over 500 arrests, keynotes from members of CentralSquare’s executive leadership team and several user-led sessions.

“With everything going on in the world, public service is more vital than ever. No one understands the unique needs of public administration and public safety and justice like we do,” said CentralSquare CEO Dave Zolet. “CentralSquare ENGAGE is about re-engaging with our user community and ensuring they get the most value of our solutions, while embracing new technologies that will help them thrive, now and into the future.”

To further support the communities it serves, CentralSquare announced the establishment of the CentralSquare Technologies Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization built on the mission to support local and national non-profit organizations that advance safer, smarter, more connected communities and those that aid the nation’s dedicated public servants and their families. At ENGAGE, CentralSquare partnered with four charities, World Central Kitchen, Gary Sinise Foundation, Survive First and the Ronald McDonald House, and matched donations from customers, partners and employees dollar for dollar.

“CentralSquare ENGAGE isn’t just about software, or the cloud, or technology platforms. This conference is about our customers, the communities they serve, the challenges they face every day, and what needs to get done,” said CentralSquare CTO Adi Kavaler. “We are creating the future of public service together, and our customer priorities are our priorities. Their input shapes the future of everything CentralSquare builds.”

Over the past year, CentralSquare has made significant strides in enhancing its position in the marketplace through new business opportunities, strengthening customer relationships and investing in its own growth by expanding its executive leadership team with the appointment of Amir Siddiqi as its Chief Customer Officer, Dara Brenner as its Chief Product Officer, Weston Helms as its Vice President of Corporate Development and Janet Haugen as a new independent member of the Board of Directors to serve a strategic role in guiding the company toward success as the leading GovTech platform.

“CentralSquare is getting back to basics by listening to customers and what they need most from us. We’re here to help our customers achieve breakthrough performance and meet all the challenges they are facing in their local communities,” said CentralSquare CCO Amir Siddiqi. “Our commitment is to meet customers where they are now, work with them, and still get them where they need to need to go, whether that is in the cloud, on-premises, or somewhere in between.”

With over 5,800 public administration and public safety customers currently, CentralSquare is providing critical support to communities across the country. ENGAGE 2022 provided a platform for users to communicate, learn and grow to build the future of public sector technology together.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

