Challenging Housing Market Results in Nearly 80% of Homeowners Preferring to Renovate Than Move

42% of homeowners say rising interest rates are delaying their home improvements; nearly half that are planning projects have encountered material delays

RIVERWOODS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In light of a difficult housing market filled with high home prices and low supply, Discover Home Loans issued a survey to better understand homeowners’ attitudes towards home improvements, purchasing and refinancing. According to its survey, Discover found 79% of homeowners would rather renovate their current home than move to a different one.

In fact, 58% of Gen Z and millennial homeowners are currently working on home improvements or plan to do so within the next three months, and the majority, 82%, say they plan to improve their home as a form of investment.

“With tappable home equity on the rise, now is the time for homeowners to finance their home improvements with a home equity loan and ultimately, stay in the homes they love long-term,” said Rob Cook, vice president of marketing, digital & analytics of Discover Home Loans. “In some markets, there’s a challenge of low housing inventory and high demand, which is increasing home prices and giving another reason for homeowners to stay with and invest in their current home.”

According to the survey, homeowners are most wanting to conduct routine maintenance, update appliances or refinish their flooring. Notably, the number of Americans planning to update their floors jumped 11 percentage points since August 2020; meanwhile, those planning to replace external elements (roofing, doors and gutters) increased seven percentage points.

Top 5 Improvements Americans are Wanting



to Undertake: Top 5 Reasons Americans Would Rather



Renovate: Routine maintenance 42% They can better personalize their



home 27% Updating appliances 31% They view it as less expensive than



buying a new home 26% Refinishing or replacing their flooring 31% They feel a sense of accomplishment 21% Remodeling an existing bathroom 29% Finding a home is too stressful 9% Remodeling an existing kitchen 28% The current housing market is too limited 7%

Current Economic Conditions Creating Snags for Some

While appetite for home improvement projects remains high, those planning immediate projects are running into problems with price increases and material sourcing. About half of those planning a home improvement now or in the next three months, 48%, say they’ve experienced delays in getting materials for their projects, and 41% think they will encounter delays.

More than 57% of homeowners undertaking projects have gone over budget, and nearly two in three report their project cost has increased since their initial contractor bid. Rising interest rates have had a significant impact as well, resulting in 42% of homeowners delaying their home improvement project.

“As the U.S. continues to deal with rising material costs and supply chain issues, it’s more important than ever for homeowners to plan ahead for their remodel”, said Cook. “The best first step is to get your financing in order. Starting with a loan calculator, like the one provided by Discover Home Loans, can help give homeowners a sense of how much they can borrow, and what monthly payments may look like.”

About the Survey

The national survey of 1,531 homeowners was commissioned by Discover and conducted by Dynata (formerly Research Now/SSI), an independent survey research firm. The surveys were conducted online; the first was fielded from January 20 to January 26. The maximum margin of sampling error was +/-3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. ​

