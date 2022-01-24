Clearmind Medicine Announces Positive Results on CMND-100 trials

Two pre-clinical trials based on MEAI exhibited a significant suppressive effect on alcohol consumption in mice

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND, OTC Pink: CMNDF, FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the “Company”) today announced promising results from two pre-clinical trials which tested suppression of alcohol consumption in mice using its novel psychedelic-based therapeutic CMND-100, whose active pharmaceutical ingredient is MEAI.

The first trial examined the effect of CMND-100 in several doses as a monotherapy. The second, done in collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC), examined the synergetic effect of combining lower concentrations of CMND-100 with SciSparc’s CannAmide™ (proprietary formulation of Palmitoylethanolamide or PEA) .

“We are excited to reveal that our proprietary CMND-100 showed very positive results that suggest strong potential for treating alcohol use disorder,” said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD, the CEO of Clearmind, which focuses on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major undertreated health problems.

As part of the trials, the mice were provided with a 20% alcohol solution for 24 hours, three times a week for 7 weeks – and treated with MEAI daily during the last two weeks. The mice had free access to water to test their alcohol preference over water. Alcohol consumption was measured by weighing the alcohol bottles before and after. CMND-100 at doses of 40 mg/kg and higher demonstrated significant suppressive effect on alcohol consumption, reducing the alcohol consumed significantly lower than untreated controls (p<0.01).

The second trial aimed to test the hypothesis that sub-effective doses of CMND-100 in combination with CannAmide will further attenuate alcohol consumption (PEA is known as a safe neuro-potentiator). Results showed a significant reduction in alcohol consumption at the lower sub-effective MEAI dose when combined with CannAmide.

“CMND-100 showed very positive results both in our own target dose and in lower doses combined with SciSparc’s CannAmide™,” Zuloff-Shani said. “These results are a proof of concept for our goal of developing innovative, effective, and safe psychedelic treatments that could revolutionize the mental health market



About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of four patent families. The company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CMND”, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWYO” and on the OTC pink under the symbol “CMNDF”.

About SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and Alzheimer’s disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

