Cognigy Selected as Industry Innovator for Enterprise Connect 2022’s Innovation Showcase

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognigy, a global leader in customer service automation, has been selected as one of this year’s featured companies for Enterprise Connect 2022 Innovation Showcase. Cognigy will highlight its conversational AI enterprise platform for CX onstage during the Innovation Showcase, which takes place the first day of the Enterprise Connect Conference & Expo, March 21-24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Each year, the Innovation Showcase recognizes select companies that provide innovative solutions in a designated technology area, and this year, the theme is customer engagement. Hosted by Dave Michels, principal analyst for TalkingPointz, the exclusive program explores how enterprises can use actionable insights to improve the way their business operates and communicates.

“We are proud to be featured as a top company for the Enterprise Connect 2022 Innovation Showcase,” said Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder at Cognigy. “This year’s focus highlights the essential role communication plays in creating positive service experiences, and we are excited to demonstrate the significant impacts that our powerful conversational AI platform delivers for customer engagement.”

Cognigy.AI, a low-code conversational AI platform, enables businesses to build advanced, integrated conversational automation solutions with the use of cognitive bots to boost contact center agent availability, process service requests more efficiently and improve customer satisfaction.

The 2022 Innovation Showcase will be held:

Monday, March 21



11:15 am-12:00 pm



Location: Osceola A

Tuesday, March 22



1:30pm-2:15 pm



Location: Virtual

To learn more about Cognigy, visit their booth #635 during exhibit hall hours Monday through Wednesday.

For more information about Enterprise Connect and the 2022 Innovation Showcase, visit the website at https://www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is a global leader in omnichannel Customer Service Automation. Intelligent voice and chatbots powered by its Conversational AI platform help businesses improve service quality, reduce operational costs, and support teams across the enterprise. Cognigy’s award-winning AI understands user intents precisely and enables natural dialogs in over 100 languages. Easily scalable and pluggable, its low-code platform automates business processes through integrations into backend systems, operates as SaaS and on-premise, and is GDPR compliant. Cognigy’s worldwide client portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Lufthansa Group and 500+ other brands. Learn more at cognigy.com.

Contacts

Jessica Kerr, FleishmanHillard



+1 (408) 761-8135



[email protected]