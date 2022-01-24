Cohesity Named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Infrastructure-Oriented Unstructured Data Management

Cohesity Ranked One of The Top Two Leaders Based on 12 Criteria and Metrics

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced it was named a Leader and an Outperformer among 12 vendors participating in the GigaOm Radar for Infrastructure-Oriented Unstructured Data Management. This report assesses vendors and their infrastructure-oriented unstructured data management solutions based on 12 criteria and metrics. GigaOm’s “Analyst’s Take” states that among the Leaders, Cohesity is one of the top two. This is the second consecutive time Cohesity was named a Leader and Outperformer in the report.

In the report, Cohesity was recognized for its comprehensive data management and protection capabilities. The Cohesity Helios platform provides a range of services including backup and recovery, data security and governance, file and object services, disaster recovery, and analytics — all managed with a single user interface. The Cohesity Marketplace ecosystem, which expands the capabilities of the platform by allowing content to be analyzed in place for insights, was also referenced in the report.

GigaOm described Cohesity Helios as “a complete end-to-end solution for data protection, consolidation, and management, with a centralized user interface, great overall efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO).” GigaOm also stated Cohesity Helios is a “formidable platform with comprehensive end-to-end unstructured data management capabilities…offering a one-stop-shop to organizations seeking the most complete coverage, including privacy compliance.”

GigaOm also touted other benefits of Cohesity Helios, including “comprehensive data security and compliance functions, such as anti-malware and ransomware,” as well as other capabilities ranging from data masking to classification to analytics.

“Customers around the world rely on Cohesity to unlock the power of their data via Cohesity’s unique platform and wide range of services, including backup and recovery, data security, governance, file and object services, and analytics,” said Kirk Law, senior vice president of research and development, Cohesity. “We’re thrilled to see GigaOm recognize Cohesity, again, as a Leader and Outperformer in this report and cite the comprehensive nature of our next-gen data management platform that extends across data centers, edge sites, and public cloud environments.”

GigaOm Radar for Infrastructure-Oriented Unstructured Data Management Solutions: The Criteria

This GigaOm analysis assesses the impact that key product features and criteria have on top-line solution characteristics – such as scalability, performance, and total cost of ownership – that drive purchase decisions. It plots the relative value and progression of vendor solutions along multiple axes based on strategy and execution, including a breakdown of each vendor’s offering in the sector. And the in-depth vendor analysis builds on the framework developed in the Key Criteria and Radar reports to assess a company’s engagement within the technology sector. This analysis includes forward-looking guidance around both strategy and product.

While this is the second time Cohesity was named a leader in this particular report, Cohesity was also recognized as a Leader in two other reports, further validating the innovative design, powerful capabilities and value of the Cohesity Helios platform. Other GigaOm Radar reports in which Cohesity is recognized as a Leader include GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Scale-Out File Systems and GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection for the Enterprise.

To access the GigaOm Radar for Infrastructure-Oriented Unstructured Data Management report click here.

Cohesity radically simplifies data management. We make it easy to protect, manage, and derive value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. We offer a full suite of services consolidated on one multicloud data platform: backup and recovery, disaster recovery, file and object services, dev/test, and data compliance, security, and analytics — reducing complexity and eliminating mass data fragmentation. Cohesity can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

