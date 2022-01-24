COMEX Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 25, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COMEX on March 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COMEX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Aiming to bring innovation to the financial markets, COMEX intends to create a guaranteed decentralized token with highly liquid value exchange on trusted blockchain technology, so that its users can safely and securely trade value between each other in a timely and transparent way. The COMEX token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on March 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing COMEX

COMEX intends to create a guaranteed decentralized token with highly liquid value exchange on trusted blockchain technology. It may initially take the form of a major money transfer provider DEX, meanwhile, each partner connects to thousands of end-users. The money transfer market is a large, addressable market. The DEX technology allows users to trade digital assets reliably and safely, which will remove the friction and obstacles of the current value trading process. With features like smart contracts, COMEX will use the best blockchain network services for digital asset transactions.

The core mission of COMEX is to build a decentralized asset that allows users to trade value safely and securely with each other in a timely and transparent way. As the use of digital assets increases, there is a need for tools designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital world. COMEX’s objective is not to replace existing financial infrastructure, but instead to complement and connect holders to a DEX system that also provides reliability.

The COMEX team intended to come up with this project for cryptocurrency exchange trading. And in the future, the team would present its coins as an option to trade as well as being accepted in the market through the use of COMEX coins as the main.

DeFi solutions rely on smart contracts and blockchain technology to deliver financial instruments that are mutualized, peer-to-peer, permissionless, and fully automated. With features such as DeFi, COMEX can provide even more complex solutions to further drive rapid innovation.

About COMEX Token

Based on BEP-20, COMEX has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens. It will be available for trading on a wide range of trusted exchanges, both DEX and CEX systems, in order to provide the most comprehensive access to users, with safety and fast transaction speed.

COMEX has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 (UTC+8) on March 24, 2022, investors who are interested in COMEX investment can easily buy and sell COMEX token on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of COMEX on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

