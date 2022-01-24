Contakt World Announces Name Change and CSE Ticker Symbol Change

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2022) – Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (formerly Contakt World Technologies Corp.) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to “Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.” Effective at the start of trading on or about March 30, 2022, the Company’s class A subordinate voting shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new symbol “GEMS.”

“We are excited to announce the rebrand of Contakt as Infinity Stone Ventures. We believe that our new name and identity more accurately represent our focus on continuing to grow Stratum Health under the HealthCheck brand, while looking to expand our portfolio and offerings in the SaaS space, as well as further growth in the critical energy metals sector,” said CEO, Zayn Kalyan. “Stratum Health has been a solid pillar of our business and growth for the past six months. Our robust team looks forward to continuing to drive sales of the HealthCheck platform, alongside acquisition of complementary software solutions. Beyond this, we are excited to enter the energy metals sector in an unprecedented global commodities shortage, exacerbated by the current situation in Eastern Europe,” added Mr. Kalyan.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Sharma as Corporate Secretary. The Company has also changed its registered and records office to #750 – 1095 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 2M6.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.’s mission is to deliver solutions across industries. The Company’s primary business units are Contakt World and HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and the Company is actively looking to acquire portfolio assets in other sectors such as SaaS solutions and energy metals.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

[email protected]

Direct: 778-938-3367

