Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Appoints Oliver Drews Vice Chairman Large Cap International

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide (“CFAW”), a leading global investment bank, announced today that Oliver Drews has been named Vice Chairman Large Cap International and as a member of the Executive Committee of CFAW. Oliver will focus on buy-side M&A strategies for large corporations expanding into North America.

Oliver’s deep insights into multinational corporations and strategic advisory experience with CFAW’s track record with middle-market businesses and nation-wide footprint in the US and Canada combined with CFAW’s deep understanding of middle-market transactions enables large corporations and financial sponsors to access privately owned companies in North America and the execution excellence required to successfully conclude transactions in this very specific market.

Oliver has more than 30 years of experience in investment banking. Previously, Oliver was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse in Frankfurt and London, a Managing Director at Dresdner Group in Frankfurt, London, Singapore and Tokyo and he is the founder and Managing Partner of Clifftop Colony, a Cape Town based M&A firm.

“We are very excited to have Oliver join the CFAW team,” said Jim Zipursky, Chairman/CEO of CFAW, “I have had the pleasure of working with Oliver for several years on numerous projects. Working with CFAW, Oliver will be able to deliver a unique value proposition to our clients looking to expand into North America, or to increase their presence here.”

Oliver Drews concluded: “Tapping into CFAW’s distinctive footprint in North America’s private company universe will allow large corporations from Europe and Asia reliable data points and the necessary personal access to local entrepreneurs and business owners to construct tailor-made acquisition opportunities for their North American M&A strategies”.

About Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide

Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide is a leading international middle-market investment banking firm with offices across North America, Asia and Europe providing middle-market companies with a wide range of merger and acquisition advisory services and access to capital resources. More information is available via the Internet at www.cfaw.com.

