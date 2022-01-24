Correction: Active Biotech Year End Report 2021

The correction refers to the administrative costs for the period January – December 2021 that due to oversight have been stated too low. The incorrect amount was SEK 14,0 M, the correct amount is SEK 15,2 M. The error has been discovered in connection with the finalization of the Annual Report 2021, cor­rect figures will be stated in the Annual Report 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER IN BRIEF

In 2021, we made substantial progress in our projects to address unmet medical need in hematological cancers and inflammatory eye disorders. The fourth quarter in particular proved to be a busy period, with continued strong development with all the prioritized projects in our portfolio.

Tasquinimod

Clinical development in multiple myeloma advanced into combination therapy following completion of the initial phase of the ongoing trial in the US (Oct 3)

Preclinical tasquinimod data presented at ASH 2021 (Dec 11-12)

Naptumomab

Active Biotech and NeoTX announced that the first patient had been enrolled in the phase IIa clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Oct 20)

Data on naptumomab estafenatox enhancing CAR-T cells potency presented by Active Biotech’s partner NeoTX at SITC 2021 (Nov 12)

Laquinimod

First subject dosed in phase I clinical study with eye drop formulation of laquinimod (Dec 10)

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Dr. Erik Vahtola appointed Chief Medical Officer (Jan 01)

First patient dosed in the combination part of the Phase Ib/IIa study of tasquinimod in multiple myeloma (Feb 07)

Active Biotech entered into global patent license agreement with Oncode Institute for tasquinimod in myelofibrosis (Feb 9)

Financial summary

SEK M Oct-Dec Jan-Dec 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales – 6,2 – 6,7 Operating profit/loss -16,1 -4,1 -49,8 -32,3 Profit/loss after tax -16,2 -4,1 -49,8 -32,2 Earnings per share (SEK) -0,07 -0,02 -0,24 -0,19 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 53,1 26,2

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44 Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Scheelevägen 22, SE-223 63 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.30 pm CET on March 25, 2022.



