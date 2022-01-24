Coya Therapeutics Appoints David Snyder as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (“Coya” or the “Company”), a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class approaches utilizing autologous regulatory T cells (Treg), allogeneic Treg-derived exosome therapeutics, and Treg enhancing biologics for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, today announced David S. Snyder has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Snyder brings to Coya over 25 years of experience as the CFO of public and high growth companies and has helped prepare four life science companies for life as public companies. He will play a vital role in assuring the long-term financial resources and organizational leadership necessary for the smooth advancement of Coya’s promising clinical pipeline.

“David brings to Coya unparalleled expertise in financial leadership and operating management,” commented Howard Berman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Coya Therapeutics. “When the time is right, I look forward to David helping Coya go public and navigate us into the public capital markets. We’re driving hard to realize the potential of Coya’s Treg platform and growing pipeline to meet unmet medical needs and are thrilled that David is bringing his deep experience to our ambitious mission,” concluded Dr. Berman.

“Coya provides an exciting combination of a broad, cutting-edge scientific platform combined with demonstrated clinical progress in large areas of unmet medical need. It’s an important story for patients and a compelling story for investors. It’s a privilege to join the team,” added David.

Prior to joining Coya, David Snyder served as the Chief Financial Officer of DisperSol Technologies. DisperSol is currently advancing two late-stage, small molecule drugs through the clinic and is using its proprietary KinetiSol platform to build a pipeline of NCEs. Before joining DisperSol/Austhera, from 2014 to 2020, Snyder was the CFO of Exicure (Nasdaq: XCUR), a company developing nucleic acid therapeutics. From 2008 to 2014, he was the CFO of Cellular Dynamics (Nasdaq: ICEL), a company developing ipsc-based stem cell tools and primary cell therapeutics. From 2007 to 2008, Mr. Snyder served as Senior Vice President of Finance, Site Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Roche NimbleGen. Before 2007, Snyder was CFO of real estate, software, and manufacturing companies.

David received his BA summa cum laude from Ottawa University and his M.B.A. with high honors from the Harvard Business School, where he was designated a George Fisher Baker Scholar.

About Coya Therapeutics, Inc.



Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics™ is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class and best-in-class approaches utilizing adoptive regulatory T cells (Tregs) to target disease. The company’s CTreg™ (Cryopreservation for Tregs) system is patent pending and the first in the industry to overcome prior limitations of Treg cell therapies, allowing for serial infusions from a single manufacturing run. Coya’s proprietary TAI™ (Tregs Against Inflammation™) involves the conversion of millions of dysfunctional Tregs into billions of “Super Tregs” with superior immunosuppressive functionality. Our patent pending iscEXO™ (immunosuppressive cell Exosome) platform is a Treg-derived exosome asset focused on the advancement of disease modifying approaches to address the significant unmet medical needs of patients with ALS, Frontotemporal Dementia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.coyatherapeutics.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

David Snyder



[email protected]

Media Contact

Jessica Starman



[email protected]