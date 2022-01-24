CRN Lists Lightbits in Its 2022 Partner Program Guide

Lightbit’s global channel program enables partners to expand their market reach and grow their top line.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–Lightbits Labs®, the first software-defined NVMe® data platform for any cloud, announced today that its global partner program, GoPurple, is acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers, and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Lightbits operates a specialized channel program to assure the quality, focus, and profitability of each of its partners. Such has been the success of the Lightbits GoPurple channel program that in the previous FY the organization doubled its install base, achieved 2.3X increase in pipeline, and had an influx of new partners joining. GoPurple delivers the resources partners need to be successful in delivering validated and trusted solutions that meet the high performance and scalability demands of cloud-native applications.

“We’re a channel-first company and being included in the CRN Partner Program Guide is a testament to that strategy. It’s the end-to-end solutions that we deliver with our partners that help us realize our vision to make a data platform that is simple, efficient, and agile,” said Carol Platz, vice president of marketing at Lightbits Labs. “Our innovative cloud data platform solves pressing data center problems and fills a critical technology gap in our partners’ tool kit making us an ideal vendor to partner with.”

The backbone of Lightbit’s success is derived from the innovative cloud data platform. Lightbits is software-defined and architected to leverage NVMe/TCP with Intelligent Flash Management™ (IFM) built-in. The unique combination makes it easy to consume on commodity hardware and standard networking, dramatically improves flash efficiency and delivers the highest performance with the lowest latencies at scale for bare metal, Kubernetes, or VMware environments.

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Additional resources:

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), is a cloud data platform company that delivers ease of use and efficiency while unlocking agility for modern businesses. Creators of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits is leading the digital data center transformation by making software-defined storage that is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments. Backed by leading enterprise investors including Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, and Micron, Lightbits is on a mission to make high-performance elastic block storage simple, scalable, and cost-efficient for any cloud.

Lightbits, Lightbits Labs, and LightOS are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.

The NVMe®, and NVMe®/TCP word marks are registered or unregistered service marks of the NVM Express organization in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

All trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Lightbits Labs Media Contact

[email protected]

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan



The Channel Company



[email protected]