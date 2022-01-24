DataRobot AI Cloud 8.0 Helps Businesses Navigate Unpredictable Markets

New platform enables rapid creation of intelligent, resilient solutions, delivers continuous optimization of AI in production

“AI is becoming increasingly mainstream with 69% of organizations either already using or planning to use AI in the next 24 months,” said Jack Vernon, Senior Research Analyst, European AI Systems, IDC. “But even more, AI has clearly moved from the experimental phase to mission critical with businesses realizing real value from improved growth and revenue to cost reduction to operational efficiency. Now more than ever, businesses need an AI platform that is adaptive, shifting and adjusting to even the most unpredictable market conditions.”

With AI Cloud 8.0, DataRobot enhances key innovations for every business, including:

Predictive AI apps. DataRobot’s AI App Builder is extended with support for Automated Time Series, providing business consumers with the ability to help their organizations be more resilient and match the realities of today’s fluid and unpredictable market landscape. Recent Automated Time Series innovations including prediction explanation and segmented modeling can be fully brought to life in a no-code environment where AI applications can be rapidly built.

DataRobot’s AI App Builder is extended with support for Automated Time Series, providing business consumers with the ability to help their organizations be more resilient and match the realities of today’s fluid and unpredictable market landscape. Recent Automated Time Series innovations including prediction explanation and segmented modeling can be fully brought to life in a no-code environment where AI applications can be rapidly built. Continuous optimization and trust. DataRobot’s Continuous AI capabilities are now available in on-premises environments along with leading public cloud platforms. These capabilities are especially powerful in enabling businesses to protect against real-world changes from prolonged pandemic conditions, changing economic climates, and shifting consumer behavior. Continuous AI automatically adapts and recommends the best model for predicting a desired business outcome given historical data and current conditions, to enable customers to protect performance in the future.

DataRobot’s Continuous AI capabilities are now available in on-premises environments along with leading public cloud platforms. These capabilities are especially powerful in enabling businesses to protect against real-world changes from prolonged pandemic conditions, changing economic climates, and shifting consumer behavior. Continuous AI automatically adapts and recommends the best model for predicting a desired business outcome given historical data and current conditions, to enable customers to protect performance in the future. Best in class connectivity and partner ecosystem. New integrations to Microsoft Active Directory and Scoring Code for Snowflake expand DataRobot’s extensive library of connections to data sources, data formats and business applications. This enhanced ecosystem accelerates time to value by enabling all businesses to work with an expanded library of models, a complete set of pre-built integrations, and write-back capabilities to the most popular cloud data stores.

“Given today’s highly competitive and unpredictable job market, it’s critical that the tens of thousands of students enrolled at our university succeed academically,” said Dr. Hiselgis Perez, Associate Vice President, Analysis and Information Management, Florida International University. “With the help of DataRobot, we’re able to predict and identify at-risk students and proactively get them the academic support they need in order to stay on track and graduate. Our ability to quickly analyze data and make predictions for every student, has helped graduation rates triple over the past decade.”

“Businesses today are navigating uncharted market challenges – from the lasting impact of the prolonged pandemic, to unreliable supply chains, to a rapidly approaching return to work,” said Nenshad Bardoliwalla, Chief Product Officer at DataRobot. “AI has the potential to help every business manage through this unprecedented time. But your AI platform must be able to anticipate and adapt faster and more intelligently to even the most unpredictable market conditions. With DataRobot AI Cloud 8.0, we’re empowering businesses to better anticipate moments of change and continuously optimize machine learning models, even those already in production, while driving new and more accurate decisions down to front line business users.”

DataRobot AI Cloud 8.0 is available today to all businesses in a multi-cloud architecture. It is easily deployed to public clouds, on premises in the data center and at the edge, with unified management and operations. Learn more about DataRobot AI Cloud 8.0.

DataRobot AI Cloud is the next generation of AI. DataRobot’s AI Cloud vision is to bring together all data types, all users, and all environments to deliver critical business insights for every organization. DataRobot is trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including a third of the Fortune 50. For more information, visit http://www.datarobot.com/.

