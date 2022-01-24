DISYS Partners with ComplianceQuest to Reduce Costs, Improve Safety and Sustainability in the Oil and Gas Industry

Suite of AI-powered Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Tools and Training Will Provide End-to-End Solutions

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Global technology firm Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) today announced a partnership with ComplianceQuest, the leading provider of 100% cloud-native, AI-powered, Enterprise Clinical, Quality Health, Safety and Environmental Management solutions, to offer transformative Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) solutions for customers in the oil and gas industry.

Under the agreement, DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will serve as the lead consultant and implementor. Through this solution, energy companies will benefit from the combined power of D2M’s outcome-driven Digital Transformation services with ComplianceQuest’s comprehensive AI-powered EHS suite to receive end-to end-implementation and support. Organizations will be able to automate and streamline safety management, ensure consistency in their processes and protocols, and simplify regulatory compliance.

“The combination of technology and services from DISYS and ComplianceQuest will help oil and gas companies achieve their targets for environmental responsibility, employee safety, and regulatory compliance,” said Naman Kher, D2M’s Director and Head of Digital Transformation. “Worker safety is incredibly important in this industry and leveraging the knowledge we’ve gained in our more than 20 years in this sector, combined with ComplianceQuest’s expertise, will help employers maximize the health and well-being of their employees through better training and automation.”

In addition to enabling clients to get to market faster with new projects, the DISYS-ComplianceQuest partnership offers energy companies other benefits, including a way to provide more transparency into their sustainability commitments and compliance with health and safety regulations.

“DISYS has a long history of supporting the oil & gas industry, including work on mission critical projects,” added Ashish Srivastava, Vice President of Energy Service & International Operations for DISYS. “Our partnership with ComplianceQuest extends the ability to work seamlessly together to provide exceptional environment and safety solutions and digital transformation for this specialized and highly regulated industry.”

“EHS teams in the oil and gas industry are faced with an overwhelming number of compliance demands. If anything slips through the cracks, there can often be serious consequences,” explained Eric Morris, Head of Products for ComplianceQuest. “Use of our software, combined with DISYS’ training and full services will help organizations to track tasks and activities, like regulatory deadlines and scheduled audits, and ensure workers know the processes necessary to meet the regulatory guidelines.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with 45 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About D2M

For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. D2M is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 45 offices worldwide. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.

About ComplianceQuest

Transform to a fully connected business with a next-generation AI-Powered Quality and Safety management platform, built on Salesforce. Our connected suite of solutions helps businesses of all sizes increase quality, safety and efficiency as they bring their products from concept to customer success. Our intelligent data-driven platform comes with best-in-class integrated processes to mitigate risks, protecting your employees, suppliers and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit and customer loyalty. ComplianceQuest is pre-validated and easy to implement, use, and maintain, allowing for streamlined communication and collaboration across the product value chain. Visit www.compliancequest.com.

