Domo Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms

Domo is Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced it was named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms1.

Gartner Magic Quadrants are the culmination of research by Gartner analysts in specific technology markets, giving technology buyers a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors and how they are performing against Gartner’s view. This is Domo’s second time being named to the challenger quadrant because of its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner1, “Today’s analytics and BI platforms are augmented throughout and enable users to compose low/no-code workflows and applications. Cloud ecosystems and alignment with digital workplace tools are key selection factors.”

“Domo challenges the status quo of traditional BI, where the use of data is limited to a fraction of an organization. Through data apps built on our platform, Domo puts data to work for everyone at all levels of an organization right where work gets done,” said John Mellor, chief executive officer at Domo. “Data apps break the traditional BI model because they combine data with workflow, packaged into an experience that can be put right at the point where work gets done, or embedded within software applications used inside a company, or external to the company by customers and partners.”

Domo has a 94% recommendation rate based on 72 customer reviews in the last 12 months as of the 24th March 2022 in the analytics and BI platforms category of Gartner Peer Insights™.

Mellor added, “Our data apps and platform enhancements unveiled this week at Domopalooza 2022 showcase how we accelerate digital transformation across all areas of business and how we continue to focus our investments in delivering customer value.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms, visit here. To learn more about how Domo is delivering modern data experiences for companies of all sizes, visit www.domo.com.

For a replay of Domopalooza 2022, visit www.domo.com/domopalooza.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms,” Austin Kronz, Kurt Schlegel, Julian Sun, David Pidsley, Anirudh Ganeshan, March 22, 2022

