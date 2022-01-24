Dynamic World of Web3 (WOW) Summit Dubai Wraps Its Four-Day Event Highlighting Key ‘Metaverse’ Trends to Watch Out For

WOW Summit aims to be the region’s leading technological, metaverse and blockchain event and will make a comeback later this year.

An unparalleled digital alternative reality festival, NFT gallery, Web3 Summit, multi-dimensional outdoor performance. All in one place.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – March 19, 2022) – WOW Summit Dubai commenced on the 13th of March 2022, at the iconic Burj Park adjacent to the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa. The four-day festival explored the various technologies, opportunities and possibilities associated with the ‘Metaverse’, blockchain, cryptocurrency, Artificial intelligence and finally the rise and evolution of digital art works and NFTS.

Organized by GuyWay Events, this year, the festival welcomed up to 7000 visitors, hosted over 170 speakers and had up to 100 partners and sponsors. The NFT Digital art gallery was curated by Daria Lomova, a highlight of the event and showcased the works of artists from all around the world. On the first day, works by Nils Hansen and Synticate art group were sold to major digital art collectors.

The WOW ‘Metafest’, multi-dimensional, immersive outdoor performance was curated and produced by Metagate platform. The Burj Khalifa park was transformed into a fusion of web3 and extended reality, featuring spectacular AR and VR performances, LED installations, and interactive exhibitions.

The energetic, community event also hosted a start-up competition for rising talents in the new era of technological innovation. Winners of the start-up completion include, Legionfarm, a platform for online pro-gamers, where subscribers can play and invest in emerging stars; XDAO APP, a platform that allows users to create and manage ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ using the fastest and safest solution on the market; and Nodamatics, a platform created for crypto holders that simplifies ‘staking’ rewards. In addition to, Forcana, Bearverse, Eywa and Orbofi who will be making waves in the market soon.







WOW Summit Dubai main partners and sponsors include, Lowgun Paul, DEV and CEO of Spooky Shiba; Arseny Dugin, CEO, CTO and co-founder of MMpro; and Lee Stecklov, founder and CEO of MediaCoin. Other partners who also made the summit a success are, Solidus, MetagamZ, bitsCrunch, ODD Republic, TFN, Intelion data system, Peace token finance, Trace network labs, bitBod, Tattoo money, Mad metaverse, Goldfingr, Ezil.me, efin, The Rare Antiquities Token, Mogul Productions, Fincor , ArenaMaster, Bot planet, Atarius, Fragma Metaverse, Listing.Help, Farcana Metaverse, MarsDAO, Paypolitian, Satoshi, next game generation Qubix, Blockchain Valley, CoinsPaid, WeWay and GMU.

