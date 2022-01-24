Dynatrace Expands Strategic Partnership with AWS

Tighter product alignment and enhanced go-to-market initiatives to enable global clients to digitally transform faster

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As part of this, Dynatrace will work with AWS to align on new product and solution development and enhance their go-to-market partnership with joint activities such as events, sponsorships, and customer solutions workshops. As a result, organizations around the world will benefit from easier access to the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform through the AWS Marketplace, so they can deliver flawless and secure digital experiences.

This announcement builds on existing strategic collaboration between Dynatrace and AWS, in which the two companies have achieved the following:

The Dynatrace ® platform supports more than 100 AWS services, including AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). This enables organizations to automatically assess the performance and security of all applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users, even in the most complex, heterogeneous environments.

platform supports more than 100 AWS services, including AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). This enables organizations to automatically assess the performance and security of all applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users, even in the most complex, heterogeneous environments. Dynatrace has achieved many competencies as part of the AWS Competency Program, including AWS Migration & Modernization, AWS Machine Learning in Applied AI, AWS Government, AWS Containers, and AWS DevOps competencies.

“Our collaboration with Dynatrace allows our joint customers to accelerate modernization and achieve their digital transformation goals,” said Matt Garman, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AWS. “Through our multiyear agreement, AWS will power Dynatrace’s next-generation solutions and product enhancements and provide our joint customers with software intelligence for end-to-end observability across their AWS services. In addition, the expansion of our work will allow Dynatrace and AWS to deliver tighter product alignment, as well as stronger joint marketing and co-selling programs to customers around the globe.”

“Dynatrace was purpose-built to enable digital innovators in the world’s largest organizations to deliver flawless and secure digital interactions,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer at Dynatrace. “Together with AWS, we’re making it even easier for our customers to do this at scale by delivering deep and broad observability across their cloud environments. Our unique approach, which combines this observability with runtime application security and advanced AIOps, supplies teams with answers and intelligent automation to help them simplify and automate cloud operations. This empowers them to drive digital transformation faster, and more securely, so they can achieve consistently better business outcomes.”

Visit Dynatrace’s AWS partner page to learn more about how both companies are combining forces to help the world’s largest organizations accelerate digital transformation.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Start our free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Contacts

Meg Brenner



[email protected]