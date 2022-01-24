EbixCash Partners with Axis Securities to Offer Integrated 3-in-1 Savings, Demat and Trading Account Services to its Customers

In Line with EbixCash’s Strategic Approach, Partnership Offers Seamless Service Enabling the Digital Journey of Indian Consumers

NOIDA, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EbixCash Limited, a technology enabled provider of digital products and services in the B2C, B2B and financial technology arena, through an integrated business model, today announced a strategic agreement with Axis Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank, to provide end-to-end trading services to customers of EbixCash. The association offers a 3-in-1 account to the customers of EbixCash, allowing them to integrate savings, demat and trading accounts.

With this partnership, EbixCash customers now have access to the seamless online platform of Axis Securities, empowering them to buy and sell stocks and other investment products. The customers can also opt for various investment instruments, including mutual funds, SIPs, investment advisory, portfolio management services, along with the option of opening a trading or demat account.

EbixCash is a subsidiary of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), with a leadership position in key businesses that it operates in, with a “phygital” strategy that combines over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 31, 2021; with a Omni-channel online digital platform that offers its products and services encompassing domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services, and technologies across insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management in 75+ countries.

B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities said, “We are excited about the collaboration with EbixCash as we feel this is a great opportunity for us to bring value to the customers. By leveraging our deep digital and domain expertise in the fields of research, investment products, and technology, we are confident this partnership will provide best-in-class investment services to their domestic and NRI clients.”

Robin Raina, Chairman of the Board, EbixCash said, “We are glad to onboard Axis Securities to simplify investment transactions for our customers. We aim to enhance their investing experience with ease and convenience through a completely digital and seamless 3 in 1 platform. Our objective is to revolutionize the trading experience and help customers transform their investing journey.”

About Axis Securities Limited

Axis Securities Limited (ASL) is a proud subsidiary of Axis Bank – India’s 3rd largest private sector bank. With a robust branch network across India, ASL offers retail broking services under its flagship brand AxisDirect. AxisDirect engages in offering simplified investment solutions to customers. It offers a bouquet of investment products to its customers e.g. Equities, Mutual Funds, SIPs, IPOs, Derivatives, Bonds, NCDs, ETFs, and Company Fixed Deposits. With over 3 million customers, AxisDirect is one of the fastest-growing players in the industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.axisdirect.in

About EbixCash

With a “Phygital” strategy that combines over 650,000 physical agent distribution outlets throughout India and Southeast Asia as of December 31, 2021, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s Financial exchange portfolio of software and services encompasses domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, travel services and technologies for insurance, bus information systems, lending and wealth management across 75+ countries including India. EbixCash has Forex operations in approximately 16 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. EbixCash is a leader in the international remittance business based on gross transactional value. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio (Via.com and EbixCash.com), is one of the leading travel exchanges based in India and catering to Southeast Asian markets, with over 517,000 agents and approximately 17,900 registered corporate clients. EbixCash’s financial technologies business offers software solutions to various clients in the areas of wealth, asset and lending management, insurance and bus information systems. EbixCash’s business process outsourcing services provide information technology and call center services to a variety of industries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

About Ebix, Inc.

With approximately 200 offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix’s main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

Through its various SaaS-based software platforms, Ebix employs thousands of domain-specific technology professionals to provide products, support and consultancy to thousands of customers on six continents. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebix.com

