Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Management to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), a patient-focused clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development of innovative and impactful treatments for organ and cell transplantation, autoimmune conditions, and neurodegenerative disease, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 24, after the close of trading. Eledon’s management team will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13727431

Webcast: https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eledon’s website for one year.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525 2047

[email protected]