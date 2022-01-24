Ellington Financial Inc. Closes Offering of $210 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the “Company”) today announced that certain of its subsidiaries (the “Issuers”) have closed a private offering of $210 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior unsecured notes due April 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

