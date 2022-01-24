Enspira Appoints Dan Lee as Chief Financial Officer

Expert operator, investor and advisor to help position the company for next stage of growth

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enspira, a total solutions HR consulting, executive search and technology firm fueled by collective, global and cross-industry experience, today announced it appointed Dan Lee as chief financial officer. As Enspira’s first CFO, Lee will spearhead all aspects of the finance function; help position the company for its next stage of growth with continued expansion of existing businesses and launch of its technology offerings; and attract growth capital to achieve the company’s ambitious goals.

Lee is a finance, business development, and investment executive with 20+ years of experience as an operator, investor, and advisor across a variety of industries including the technology, media, consumer, and financial sectors. He serves as an advisor to Sizzle Acquisition Corp., a consumer-focused special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZLU) and most recently was a managing partner at Mission 8, a venture studio with active involvement in startups across the media, technology, and consumer sectors. Mission 8 is an early investor in Enspira, which remains a portfolio company. Previously, Lee held various executive roles as CFO of RiskSpan, a private equity-backed analytics firm; VP of investments at NextGen Venture Partners, an early-stage venture capital firm; as a senior investment professional at Profit Investment Management, a $2.5 billion AUM growth-biased institutional investment manager; and as a research analyst at FBR Capital Markets where he worked on over a dozen investment banking transactions including multiple IPOs with an aggregate value of $1.5+ billion. Lee received his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the University of Virginia and is a CFA charterholder.

“Enspira is delighted to welcome Dan Lee as our first CFO. He has been both an investor and operator in his professional career, which serves him and Enspira well in this new role. Given his investment background and our likely need for growth capital to execute on our ambitious goals, he knows what investors look for in companies. In addition, he previously served as the CFO of a private equity-backed software and services business and raised additional capital from the financial sponsor, so he understands the unique opportunities and challenges of a services and software business. As we build and grow our software offerings, his insight and experience will be invaluable,” said Enspira Founder and CEO Kurt Landon.

“As an early investor in Enspira, I have witnessed the incredible growth and innovation that Enspira is doing in the HR space,” said Lee. “Enspira is at a stage of its growth trajectory where my background fits incredibly well with its financial leadership needs, and I couldn’t miss an opportunity to work with a team for which I have the utmost respect. The culture at Enspira that Kurt Landon and the entire leadership has created is among the most unique I have seen.”

Enspira acts as a growth engine for over 120 clients of varying size and stage of maturity. This includes private equity and venture capital-backed portfolio companies, and public and private companies across all industries.

The highly experienced team at Enspira helps organizations reimagine the human work experience, understand the evolving values around work-life integration and how company culture should adapt. The company prides itself on providing practical solutions that work. Enspira is a total solutions partner with a comprehensive, integrated set of capabilities from talent attraction, to manager and leader development, retention, and organization effectiveness. Specific areas of expertise include total rewards; diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB); talent management, and more.

