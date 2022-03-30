Entera Bio to Present at 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entera Bio Ltd . (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced that the Company will participate at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference.

Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM EDT

Event: Fireside Chat

For more information, click HERE .

Following the conference, a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, Entera Bio .

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company’s proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in clinical development. The Company recently completed the phase 2 study for EB613. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.