Enterprise Centralized Shipping Solution from Elemica Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with SAP HANA®

WAYNE, Pa., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elemica, Inc. announced today that its Enterprise Centralized Shipping solution has achieved SAP certification as integration with SAP HANA®. Elemica helps organizations create a more connected, collaborative global supply chain by digitizing and automating supply chain processes through a centralized platform.

Elemica’s solution complements the SAP Business One® environment by enabling users to maintain their current business processes with customers, suppliers and carriers—but also digitize and automate them for less manual data entry, fewer errors, more speed and greater data visibility. The result is streamlined processes across the supply chain.

“This is an exciting time for SME stakeholders,” said Elemica CEO David Muse. “Powerful digital infrastructure such as SAP Business One is bringing these organizations Fortune 500-level competitive advantages for numerous areas of operation from financial management to inventory control within the enterprise. Now, Elemica is building on those advantages by letting users reach outside of the enterprise and connect across the supply chain to digitize and automate. This has the power to redefine the competitive landscape for a number of these companies, and we’re proud of the contribution we’re making to SAP’s global user base.”

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Enterprise Centralized Shipping, version 6.6 has proven to interoperate with SAP Business One, version of SAP HANA. Enterprise Centralized Shipping 6.6 is web application. User can perform the shipments using different carriers to get the delivery information from SAP Business One, version of SAP HANA and update the shipment information into SAP solution.

About Elemica

Elemica is the world’s leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.

