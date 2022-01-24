Evercore Awarded Best M&A Adviser in Asia and Best M&A Adviser in Singapore for the Fifth Time in The Asset’s Triple A Country Awards 2021

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evercore (NYSE: EVR), the leading global independent investment banking advisory firm, was recognized as the Best M&A Adviser in Asia and once again presented the Best M&A Adviser in Singapore award by The Asset magazine at its 2021 Triple A Country Awards ceremony held on March 22, 2022.

The Asset’s Triple A Country Awards are Asia’s preeminent recognition for best-in-class institutions operating within the region. The recognition as “Best M&A Adviser in Asia” is a first for Evercore and this is the fifth time Evercore has received the award of “Best M&A Adviser in Singapore” since 2015, the first full year that Evercore obtained its Capital Markets Services (“CMS”) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Since its establishment, Evercore has advised on some of the largest, most complex and transformational transactions in Singapore, the fourth largest financial center in the world.

Amongst the numerous landmark transactions that Evercore Singapore advised on during the review period of October 2020 to September 2021, two transactions won the deal awards for “Best M&A Deal 2021” and “Best Debt Restructuring Deal 2021.” They are as follows:

“Best M&A Deal 2021” for advising Jurong Port Private Limited on its acquisition of the business and assets of Universal Terminal in a transaction valued in excess of S$3 billion “The transaction is of vital importance to the Singapore government and represents a key milestone in the nation’s efforts to future proof its energy supply chain. It is the largest ever petroleum storage facility M&A in Asia and the largest ever M&A in Singapore by way of asset sale.” ( The Asset )

“Best Debt Restructuring Deal 2021” for advising Pacific International Lines on its ~US$3.3 billion debt restructuring and US$600 million investment from Heliconia “This is one of the largest and [most] comprehensive debt restructuring exercises in Southeast Asia in 2021 and the Heliconia investment is the largest M&A in the Singapore shipping sector since 2015.” ( The Asset )



Keith Magnus, Chairman of Evercore’s business in Asia, commented, “From our inception, we have built the business from ground up and it is humbling to have been recognized as the ‘Best M&A Adviser in Asia’ and the best M&A investment banking advisory firm in Singapore for the fifth time since our official launch in 2015. We remain committed to delivering the most impactful advice and the most meticulous execution for our clients. These awards are dedicated to our clients and we thank them for their continued trust in us.”

“We will continue to take great pride and dedication in advising our clients, and are committed to helping them achieve their goals through world class strategic advice and transaction execution,” Mr. Magnus continued.

John Weinberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Evercore, said, “This recognition as the ‘Best M&A Adviser in Asia’ and the ‘Best M&A Adviser in Singapore’ for the fifth time is a powerful validation of the strength of Evercore’s franchise globally, Keith Magnus’ strong standing, leadership and reputation in Asia, and the strength of the team he has built. I am incredibly pleased with the remarkable achievements of our Singapore team over the years and am excited by the tremendous prospects of the business as we extend our leadership position and remain the adviser of choice for clients in the region. Evercore remains committed to the build out of our business in Singapore, which is a key hub for us to service our clients in Asia, and our global clients who have aspirations to grow and succeed in Asia.”

Ralph Schlosstein, Chairman Emeritus of Evercore, said, “I am extremely proud of the growth of our Singapore business and of the high quality and independent advice that we have provided to the largest corporations, government-linked institutions, prominent families, financial sponsors and businesses within the region. Evercore Singapore continues to remain at the forefront of the market, having advised on some of the largest, most complex and transformational transactions in Singapore and the region. Since its official launch in 2015, the team has executed and completed a wide range of assignments across M&A advisory, capital advisory, debt restructuring and capital raising, underpinned by the outstanding advice and execution provided by our talented team. Keith Magnus’ reputation as a world-class trusted adviser is evident in the deal outcomes achieved for our clients. We are confident that Evercore Singapore will remain a critical market for our Firm given its success and Singapore’s position as a key strategic and financial hub for Asia.”

Evercore provides conflict-free, expert advice to clients regarding the execution of key strategic initiatives including cross-border transactions and the deployment of strategic capital. The Firm’s Singapore office was established in late 2013 with the appointment of Keith Magnus as Chief Executive Officer of Evercore Singapore covering the region, and a Senior Managing Director of Evercore. Evercore obtained its Capital Markets Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in mid-2014 and the office was officially launched in March 2015. Underscoring the importance of the Singapore office, Mr. Magnus was appointed as Chairman of Evercore’s Asian business in March 2017. In recognition of his leadership and contributions to Evercore’s business, Mr. Magnus was appointed a member of the Firm’s Global Management Committee in October 2019.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

