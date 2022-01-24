Evolv Express® Receives Top Honor In Security Industry Association Awards

Weapons Detection System Lauded For Its Speed, Reporting, And Enhanced Management Of Processes

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EVLV—Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, received the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category for Evolv Express®, its artificial intelligence (AI) based weapons detection system. The announcement was made yesterday at the International Security Conference & Exposition (ISC) West, the largest security industry trade show in the U.S.

Evolv Express combines cameras, sensors, AI, and advanced video analytics with cloud connectivity to distinguish weapons from other commonly carried items. Evolv Express also has the capability to communicate an identified potential threat item to other security technologies used by the customer, automatically initiating a security protocols and supporting a coordinated security response at the customer site.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful to Evolv because it underscores our dedication to assisting professionals on the frontlines of protecting the public. We believe it also validates that our technology provides the highest degree of weapons detection accuracy,” said Peter George, Evolv Technology CEO. “To be recognized by such an esteemed organization in the security industry is a tremendous honor, and an incredible way to cap off our presence at this year’s event.”

Formerly the New Product Showcase Awards, the NPS Awards is the SIA’s flagship awards program recognizing the best and most innovative security products, services and solutions available. Entrants are reviewed by a panel of more than 30 independent judges with extensive industry experience who dedicate significant time and provide careful evaluation to ultimately select honorees. Entrants in this year’s program made face-to-face presentations to the judges during ISC West, which was held at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more about Express, please visit: https://www.evolvtechnology.com/products/evolv-express.

About Evolv Technology



Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 200 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

