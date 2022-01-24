EXL named among Barron’s Top 100 Sustainable Companies

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading global analytics and digital solutions company, announced today that it has been named as one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

For the past five years, Barron’s has compiled its Top 100 list in collaboration with Calvert Research and Management, a sustainable-investment firm. They evaluate 1,000 companies across 230 performance indicators that include greenhouse gas emissions, workplace safety, workplace diversity, community engagement, and business ethics. These performance indicators are then applied to five key stakeholder categories: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet.

“Sustainability is more than an aspiration at EXL; it is a central tenet of our culture and a fundamental part of what drives our strong bond with our clients and employees,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s Vice Chairman and CEO. “Our core values—spurring innovation, building respect, protecting our integrity, demonstrating excellence and fostering collaboration—nurture diversity of thought and govern every aspect of our business. We are honored to see those values recognized.”

In its annual Sustainability Report released in December, EXL noted progress toward its employee diversity goals and established a 2045 goal to achieve net zero emissions.

“In 2021, we saw companies almost competing with one another on sustainability,” said John Streur, CEO of Calvert Research and Management. “We’re seeing a real operational implementation of sustainability across these companies, real operational progress.”

To read more about Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, visit here. For more information about EXL’s sustainability initiatives, please visit here.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global analytics and digital solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

