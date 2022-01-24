Ferris Bueller-Inspired Productivity Tool Beulr Attends Zoom Meetings For Business Professionals And Students To Save Time And Improve Efficiency

Recent survey shows 71% of business executives say meetings are unproductive and inefficient

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beulr… Beulr… Beulr… What started out as a software program created by a Tulane student to attend and record Zoom classes during the pandemic so he could sleep late has been developed into a productivity tool designed to help students and business professionals better manage their time and improve their efficiency. Beulr (Beulr.com) is a subscription-based AI productivity platform that attends, records and transcribes online meetings and classes for users.

The platform can be used for business meetings, classes, lectures, conferences, seminars, webinars and any other type of meeting or event conducted online. Beulr is currently compatible with Zoom, with additional platform compatibility expected soon.

Users enter the meeting link in their Beulr dashboard and the platform will automatically join the meeting as a participant at the designated date and time. Beulr can either attend a meeting or class on behalf of the user or accompany the user as an assistant. In either instance, the user receives a video recording of the meeting or class as well as a full transcript.

“Our goal is to help professionals and students better manage their time and provide options for attending non-participatory meetings and classes,” said Peter Solimine, founder and CEO of Beulr, Inc. “Having access to a video recording and full transcript of a meeting or class can be more beneficial than attending live as users get the information when they want it and have a complete set of notes for reference.”

Numerous surveys and studies have shown working professionals feel their jobs are negatively impacted by the amount of time needlessly spent in meetings. On average, professionals spend 35%-50% of their time every week in a meeting. A Harvard Business Review survey showed 65% of respondents indicated meetings prevented them from completing work and 71% said meetings are unproductive and inefficient. In addition, numerous studies show that notes or a record of a meeting greatly improves a person’s ability to retain information, focus and successfully enact on what was discussed. Another survey showed that among all business professionals surveyed, 96% regularly miss meetings, 95% miss parts of meetings, 91% daydream, 73% do other work and 39% have dozed off.

Beulr Pro is $8.99 per month and includes up to 90 meetings and Beulr Premium is $14.99 per month and includes up to 200 meetings. Both plans include full video recordings with fast-forward, a time-stamped transcript and 24/7 support.

Beulr, Inc. is the developer of Beulr, a subscription-based AI productivity platform that attends, records and transcribes online meetings and classes for users. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. More information is available online at Beulr.com and on social media (IG: @beulrofficial; YouTube: /BeulrTeam; TikTok: @beulr). Images and media information is available at beulr.honigpr.com.

