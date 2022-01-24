FinancialForce Recognized as #1 Professional Services Automation Software by G2 for Thirteenth Consecutive Quarter

FinancialForce takes top honors for Overall, Mid-Market, and Enterprise PSA

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FinancialForce, the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, has been named the #1 vendor in G2’s Spring 2022 Overall, Enterprise, and Mid-Market PSA Grid Reports, marking the thirteenth consecutive quarter as the top PSA software provider. FinancialForce was also named Leader for Overall Grid for Accounting & Billing and Momentum Grid Report for ERP Systems. The rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and they draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

“It’s truly an honor to be named as the #1 PSA software provider in G2’s Spring 2022 report,” said Todd Kisaberth, Chief Customer Officer, FinancialForce. “This recognition from G2 reinforces and validates our commitment to providing the very best PSA experience to our customers. At FinancialForce, we are laser focused on delivering the highest level of customer success and we are grateful to our customers for posting their G2 reviews and sharing the many ways they have benefited from our solutions.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Here is a sampling of recent praise from FinancialForce PSA customers on G2:

Works hand-in-hand with Salesforce: “Due to FinancialForce PSA being built on the Salesforce platform, it enables you to make customizations to the tool to suit your business without the need to hire developers or engage consultants. This flexibility enables us as a business to better adapt to changing business requirements.”

An absolute must-have: “FinancialForce PSA is the backbone of our business’s Sales Pipeline, Revenue Forecasting, Staffing Projections, and soon-to-be Project Resourcing. The FF team is responsive to client feedback and the support documentation is better than most! It’s great seeing their offerings evolve to better meet the ever-changing way we all do business.”

Best-in-class: “FinancialForce PSA definitely helps our business accomplish our Jobs To Be Done, and centralize and use our data. This is a way for us to get out of spreadsheets and onto a single platform, unlocking the ability for data insights and automation.”

You can view the G2 rankings at this link, as well as learn more about Professional Services Automation in the most recent SPI Benchmark report.

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

#1 PSA by G2; Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; Leader in Accounting by G2; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; IDC CSAT Award for SaaS ERP and SaaS Subscription Billing.

