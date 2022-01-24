Firstsource Named a Leader by Everest Group in Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Latest Industry Recognition Once Again Validates Firstsource’s Digital-First Approach

MUMBAI, India & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This recognition from Everest Group comes on the heels of the ISG Provider Lens and Best in KLAS recognition that Firstsource’s healthcare teams have received recently.

According to Everest Group, Firstsource is differentiating itself in the market by focusing on a digital-first approach, supported by a dedicated automation COE. The report also notes Firstsource’s strong third-party network and Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) best-of-breed offering. The company achieved a steep climb upwards on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix since 2020 to the Leader category for 2022, evidence of their increased impact in the market and delivering services successfully to customers.

“Our leadership position in this report reflects that our focus and investment in the healthcare industry over the last two years are yielding significant results,” said Vipul Khanna, MD & Chief Executive Officer, Firstsource Solutions. “We are continuing to invest in exciting new technologies and top talent in our healthcare business —the Everest Group’s Peak Matrix® Assessment validates we are doing the right things and helping our clients achieve new levels of success.”

“Recognition from top research firms like Everest Group are a testament from the industry that our solutions are helping healthcare organizations transform their business operations,” said Venkatgiri Vandali, President, Healthcare and Lifesciences, at Firstsource Solutions. “Our people-first, tech-forward approach allows us to respond to our clients and their customers with care, speed, and agility.”

Ankur Verma, Practice Director, Everest Group shares, “With a strategic focus on a digital-first approach, Firstsource has been actively investing in developing future-ready offerings based on process mining, AI-enabled platforms, and advanced automation services. Its large set of proprietary solutions complemented by a strong third-party network, including Automation Anywhere, AWS, UiPath etc., and a consulting-led approach has placed it as one of the Leaders on Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 report evaluates the capabilities of 32 global healthcare payer BPS providers and maps them on the proprietary PEAK Matrix® based on market impact and vision & capability. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Firstsource was cited to have specific strengths in the areas of end-to-end automation, digitization, and BPaaS.

About Firstsource

Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL, BSE: 532809, Reuters: FISO.BO, Bloomberg: [email protected]), is a leading provider of transformational solutions and services spanning the customer lifecycle across Healthcare, Banking and Financial Services, Communications, Media and Technology and other industries. The Company’s ‘Digital First, Digital Now’ approach helps organizations reinvent operations and reimagine business models, enabling them to deliver moments that matter and build competitive advantage. With an established presence in the US, the UK, India and the Philippines, Firstsource acts as a trusted growth partner for over 150 leading global brands, including several Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies. https://www.firstsource.com/

