Fisker Establishes Environmental Policy in Advance of All-Electric Fisker Ocean’s November 2022 Start of Production

Fisker publishes its Environmental Policy ahead of production, setting the standard for automotive OEMs.

The Environmental Policy includes statements regarding key initiatives.

Deliveries of the Fisker Ocean will start shortly after production begins in November 2022 in select European countries and the US.

The all-electric Fisker Ocean starts at $37,499* in the US.

The Fisker Ocean is designed and engineered to be the world’s most sustainable vehicle.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EVs—Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is publishing its Environmental Policy well in advance of its November 2022 start of production date, in keeping with its commitment to sustainability.





Fisker continues pushing towards a Clean Future for All, setting performance standards applied to the company and its supply chain while staying laser-focused on production of the Fisker Ocean. Publishing its Environmental Policy ensures integration of Fisker’s sustainability and social impact into every company practice.

“We are publishing our Environmental Policy because transparency builds confidence in our mission and our products. It’s unusual for a new company to publicly commit to people and the planet, but this is fundamentally who we are at Fisker,” says CEO Henrik Fisker. “We are always innovating and pushing the boundaries to lower our carbon footprint. But we cannot do this alone; our fantastic supply chain must join us in this quest, including the carbon-neutral production facility in Austria assembling the Fisker Ocean. We want other companies to learn from what we do, to build a community focused on what matters.”

The Fisker Environmental Policy sets performance standards aligned with widely accepted criteria, greenhouse gas protocol, and regulatory bodies such as ISO (International Organization for Standardization). The policy outlines the company’s push toward renewable energy sourcing and makes strong ecology statements against arctic shipping and deep seabed mining.

The full policy is available here.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker’s social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

