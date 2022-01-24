Flux Power Unveils New Lithium-ion Battery Pack for 3-Wheel Forklifts at MODEX 2022

L36 lithium-ion battery pack to be showcased at Booth #C5688 at MODEX 2022 March 28-31

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it has unveiled its new L36 lithium-ion battery pack for 3-wheel forklifts at MODEX 2022, the world’s largest manufacturing and supply chain tradeshow, taking place from March 28 to 31, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.





In response to customer requests for a 36 volt option for 3-wheel forklifts, Flux Power leveraged the customer feedback from the L48 battery to develop a newly designed 36 volt offering to power 3-wheel forklifts.

“The new L36 lithium-ion battery pack will help companies solve a variety of existing performance challenges within their operations,” said Tod Kilgore, Flux Power Vice President of Sales. “3-wheel forklifts are a high demand solution to support the growth of high efficiency, narrow aisle warehouses, and we’re pleased to offer a 36 volt solution that delivers the energy efficiency and performance benefits.”

Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power, added, “MODEX is a must-attend destination for manufacturing, supply chain and transportation operations executives from the U.S. and countries across the globe. We look forward to introducing attendees to our newest products during the event.”

Flux Power will showcase its complete product line at booth #C5688.

About MODEX 2022

MODEX is one of the largest manufacturing and supply chain events for the year. From education to new technology, MODEX allows attendees to connect, learn, and meet with new contacts and discover the latest trends in the industry. For more information visit www.modexshow.com.

View Flux Power’s profile here

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other “forward-looking statements” relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Such forward-looking statements include impact of COVID-19 on Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis, particularly in light of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its suppliers and supply chain; the development and success of new products, projected sales, deferral of shipments, Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales, Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products, Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

