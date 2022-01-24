Foodland Selects Symphony RetailAI Supply Chain and Category Planning Solutions To Enhance Shopper Experience and Deliver Measurable Business Impact

Beloved Hawaii grocer modernizes with AI-based promotion planning, kitchen management, supply chain optimization and store operations capabilities

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Symphony RetailAI, a leading global provider of integrated AI-powered marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year license agreement with leading Hawaii grocer Foodland Super Market, Ltd. for a broad portfolio of AI-based solutions for supply chain, category planning and revenue growth. Foodland, which was founded in 1948 and opened Hawaii’s first supermarket, seeks to automate and enhance core end-to-end retail practices using Symphony RetailAI solutions.

“As Hawaii’s only locally owned grocery retailer with stores statewide, we are committed to continually innovating and improving to ensure we provide outstanding experiences for our customers while also delivering strong financial results,” said Jenai Sullivan Wall, Chairman and CEO, Foodland. “We undertook a thoughtful, multi-year assessment of vendors to select the best partner to guide us through this transformational change. Symphony RetailAI emerged as the clear leader. The company’s deep understanding of the grocery business, focus on strong long-term partnerships, and leading AI-based solutions will position our company to thrive not only in the near-term but into the future as well.”

“Retail excellence in today’s fast-changing market demands a strong foundation of end-to-end AI-based and data-driven solutions,” said Chris Koziol, CEO, Symphony RetailAI. “We’re excited to team with Foodland to deliver innovative enterprise capabilities that will increase efficiencies and deliver measurable business and financial impact. The strong teamwork between our companies creates a compelling foundation for significant mutual success, and we look forward to a long and productive collaboration.”

Foodland’s initial implementations include Master Data Management, Kitchen Management, Promotions Evaluation and Planning, and Direct Store Delivery. Later phases will leverage Symphony RetailAI’s Integrated Category Planning, including Store Insights, Planogram Automation, Intelligent Clustering and Shelf Planning. Solutions will be deployed across Foodland and some of its sister companies.

About Foodland

Foodland Super Market, Ltd. Is Hawaii’s largest grocery retailer and the only locally owned supermarket business with stores statewide. It was founded in 1948 by the late Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan and was the first supermarket to open in Hawaii. The company currently has 31 stores and employs more than 3,200 employees at Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores on four islands. The company is known for its outstanding service, quality perishables, and commitment to the Hawaii community.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading global provider of role-specific, AI-powered revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

