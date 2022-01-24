Bloomfield Hills, Michigan–(Newsfile Corp. – March 28, 2022) – Fortaris Capital Advisors announces efficient tool for reputation management. With the speed at which negative online content can become viral, Fortaris Capital Advisors has been working diligently on a way to offer a more proactive tool to our clients to protect them from being blindsided by costly media content.

Fortaris Capital Advisors is excited to announce that it now offers an AI proprietary tool that allows clients to control the narrative surrounding their organization. Revolutionary proprietary AI provides an in-depth threat and sentiment analysis of content related to an organization and our professionals can notify the organization before negative content goes viral.

Fortis Capital Advisors understands how much goes into building a strong reputation. Unfortunately, with their experience in the industry, they also know how quickly a reputation can be tarnished due to viral media content that is out of the organization’s control. Often this will force organizations into long and costly reactive measures such as litigation, all while the profits continue to suffer.

Therefore, at Fortaris Capital Advisors, clients get a proactive approach to their risk management. Fortaris Capital Advisors is prepared to develop and implement a tailored crisis management strategy for any organization that can dramatically reduce the impact of an immediate crisis and reduces the potential of a future crisis.

Cronin said, “Response time is crucial when it comes to dealing with online risk management. That is why at Fortaris Capital Advisors we have a mentality of DO first and debrief later. Not all content can be removed from online platforms, but that does not mean that it cannot be isolated from the public. Our strategy is to identify threatening content in real-time and isolate this content from the public or remove the content altogether.”

This strategy allows clients to reduce the “heat” on your brand or company and gain control of their narrative.

Key features

Fortaris Capital Advisors accomplish this with their innovative proprietary AI models that crawl the online media world 24/7 and provide daily reports to their clients. In addition to daily reports, the constant visibility in the online media world allows clients to identify and respond to threats in 1-3 minutes.

To make it convenient for each organization, tools do not require any software or hardware to be installed by the clients. They simply require a list of keywords, and they can begin protecting your reputation immediately

If you have already fallen victim to a data breach and your content is already out there on the dark web, Fortaris Capital Advisors is able to work on your behalf to mitigate and remove the client’s information, help safeguard the data, and protect you in the future.

Cronin said, “We here at Fortaris Capital Advisors are so confident in our capabilities we are offering a free trial to our clients, if they are not immediately satisfied with the results it costs them nothing.”

Conclusion

At Fortaris Capital Advisors, we pride ourselves on not only managing risk but predicting future risk and creating solutions before they impact our clients. We leverage our experience in the industry with innovative technology to provide the most advanced and effective solutions for managing risk on the market.

To learn more, contact Fortaris Capital Advisors at www.fortariscapital.com

Mail : [email protected]

Phone : 248 410 3839

Location :

6632 Telegraph Road, Suite 245

Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48301

United States

