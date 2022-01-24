Genworth Financial Announces Election of Elaine Sarsynski to Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GNW #genworth–Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced the election of a new independent director to its Board of Directors: Elaine Sarsynski, former Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mass Mutual International. She will stand for election with the other Directors at Genworth’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Additionally, the company announced that current board member Debra Perry intends to retire from service on the Board of Directors following the completion of her current term in May 2022. She will not stand for re-election.

“I am very pleased that Elaine is joining the Genworth Board given her extensive experience in the global insurance and financial service industries. I am confident that her contributions will support the company’s continued progress to improve stockholder value,” said Melina Higgins, non-executive Chair of the Genworth Board. “I am grateful to Debra for her service to Genworth and its stockholders over the past six years. Debra served during an especially critical time for Genworth, and her guidance as Risk Committee chair, as well as her broad financial and risk expertise, were invaluable to our success in navigating that period.”

“I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in the past several years in bringing a diverse and outstanding group of Directors to Genworth’s Board. Their guidance through a pivotal period for our company has enabled Genworth to significantly strengthen our financial condition and be well-positioned for future growth,” said Tom McInerney, Genworth President and CEO. “Debra’s counsel played an integral part in our success over this period, and I’m thankful for her strong commitment and financial expertise. I am confident that Elaine will continue that legacy as she brings her own set of knowledge and experiences to Genworth.”

Ms. Sarsynski’s extensive experience as a business leader in the insurance industry, 15 years of governance experience as a Director for both public and private companies, and strong risk and financial knowledge will provide the Board with significant additional insight as it oversees Genworth’s strategy and operations. Prior to her retirement in 2017, Ms. Sarsynksi spent 12 years with MassMutual, most recently serving as Chairwoman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mass Mutual International. Earlier in her career, she also held multiple senior management positions over 17 years at Aetna, overseeing segments of the company’s Investments Division and leading the Corporate Finance Department.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 provider of products, services and solutions that help families address the financial challenges of aging. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, we apply our nearly 150 years of experience each day to helping people navigate caregiving options and fund their long term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth, please visit https://www.genworth.com/. From time to time Enact separately releases financial and other information about its operations. This information can be found at https://ir.enactmi.com/

