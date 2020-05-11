Givinga Foundation Appoints Bill O’Brien as Executive Director and Dr. Laura Germine to Board of Directors

Technology forward foundation enters next phase of growth with two additions to board

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Philantech–The Givinga Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to reimagining Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) and making philanthropy accessible for brands and consumers, announces the appointment of Bill O’Brien as their new Executive Director and Laura Thi Germine, Ph.D., to their Board of Directors.

“As the Givinga Foundation continues to democratize giving for everyday donors in the United States, the appointments of Bill and Laura will bring respective expertise that the foundation will need to tackle rapid growth, combined with the understanding that technology can empower great change,” said Joe Phoenix, President of the Board of Directors.

Bill and Laura are key to continuing the Givinga Foundation’s efforts to increase the number of philanthropic accounts for companies and employees and push more donations to charity, aligned with the foundation’s main principle that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to make a meaningful impact. “Nonprofits are facing exciting and challenging times, and Donor Advised Funds have become extraordinarily popular. It is the foundation’s responsibility to focus on the democratization of DAF’s and the expedited delivery of donations to approved charities,” said Bill.

Having been on the Givinga Foundation board since 2019, Bill brings extensive sales and technology executive experience to his new role. He has worked with high growth global technology companies, including IBM, AT&T and Lotus Development Corporation. Bill was also a Principal Consultant with Waypoint 356. He is a passionate advocate for several nonprofit organizations within the Boston area, and is particularly focused on supporting and enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

With vast philanthropic knowledge and an impressive career in the medical field, Laura joins Bill on the board. Laura is Director of the Laboratory for Brain and Cognitive Health Technology at McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School. She is also the Founder and President of the Many Brains Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to open science and brain health equity. Her work is centered on improving the lives of people who suffer from cognitive and mental health challenges. Laura is a mentor and advocate for women in science and technology, and a proud supporter of organizations that promote women entrepreneurs, especially in South and Southeast Asia.

“Charitable giving is a means to exercise voice and political power in a well-functioning democracy. Access to the most efficient and effective vehicles for charitable giving should not be restricted to the wealthiest individuals. The Givinga Foundation is changing that and making it easier for anyone to donate to the causes that most impact their communities,” said Laura.

By introducing technology into their model through technology partner Givinga, the Givinga Foundation plans to open the market to generations of new, young philanthropists who will have a long term and measurable impact on some of the world’s most pressing issues.

