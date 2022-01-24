GlobalBlock Provides Update on FCA Registration and Announces EU Incorporation

– GlobalBlock UK incorporates business in the EU and withdraws from the FCA registration process –

London, United Kingdom and Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2022) – GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited (TSXV: BLOK) (OTC Pink: BLVDF) (FSE: BD4) (the “Company” or “GlobalBlock“) provides the following update on the pending application (the “Application“) by the Company’s wholly owned UK subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (“GlobalBlock UK“), for registration as a cryptoasset business with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom (the “FCA“), following an earlier press release on 25 February 2022.

Over the past few weeks, the Company has had regular correspondence with the FCA regarding its Application and has decided that a withdrawal from the FCA process is in the best interests of its clients and shareholders, with a view to reapplying at some point in the future. A 60-day extension for GlobalBlock UK under the temporary registration regime has been agreed with the FCA to ensure the Company has a smooth transition to becoming a European based Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP).

GlobalBlock is therefore pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the above decision and fitting with its plans to expand the customer base beyond the UK, it has incorporated GlobalBlock Europe UAB in the European Union jurisdiction of Lithuania. This means that GlobalBlock UK will remain registered under the FCA’s temporary regime in the UK until the 25th May 2022, during which time the Company will be registered as a VASP in Europe. This will ensure all client assets and trading services will continue as normal and accounts will be transitioned into a more crypto friendly regime.

GlobalBlock remains committed to the highest of regulatory standards, employing stringent policies and procedures in respect to Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing.

Rufus Round, CEO of GlobalBlock, said:

“Our client centric approach has meant that the recent FCA developments have had little to no impact on the business in terms of clients’ loyalty to the brand. GlobalBlock is dedicated to offering the best-in-class digital asset product solutions and cryptoasset trading services and we are very aware that this nascent industry is subject to certain regulatory uncertainties.

“We look forward to transitioning them seamlessly to GlobalBlock Europe and the Company’s roadmap for growth remains intact, with plans to upgrade our technology soon. In turn we will be able to open further product offerings and opportunities for the business. The potential for MiCA and European crypto regulatory passporting is an exciting prospect that will open a huge market for us.”

Adoption of New Articles

The Company also confirms that it has formally adopted the new Articles that were approved by the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) at the December 31, 2020 meeting of shareholders of the Company. The purpose of implementing these new Articles was to modernize the Company’s Articles and better align with recent legal and regulatory developments and market practice by TSX Venture Exchange listed companies. The major changes from the former Articles included adoption of “advance notice” provisions, updates to the mandatory indemnification provisions and certain “housekeeping” amendments that were intended to clarify and simplify the Articles.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

GlobalBlock Digital Asset Trading Limited is a publicly traded holding company (TSXV: BLOK) whose wholly owned subsidiary, GlobalBlock Limited (https://www.globalblock.co.uk), is at this time a United Kingdom based digital asset broker that provides a personalised telephone brokerage service, trading platform and mobile app. Established in 2018 by an experienced team of financial services professionals, GlobalBlock Limited acts as a trusted agent serving the digital asset needs of individuals, corporates, institutional financial firms and intermediaries, providing best execution trading and safe custody of digital assets. At this time, GlobalBlock Limited only accepts United Kingdom and Ireland resident clients or customers for its digital asset broker or trading services.

Media Contact

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

