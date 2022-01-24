Guaranty Bank & Trust Selects Unqork for Development of Cutting Edge Digital User Experience

Unqork’s enterprise no-code platform will transform the digital customer experience and improve operational efficiencies

ADDISON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guaranty Bank & Trust (“Guaranty”), a subsidiary of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNTY), today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Unqork, a leading enterprise no-code platform, to build custom digital applications faster, while providing a higher-quality user experience at a lower cost than methods that depend on traditional coding.

Leveraging Unqork’s enterprise no-code platform, Guaranty will build new digital applications faster than traditional development, driving higher return on investment per project, and improving the Bank’s ability to rapidly seize on market opportunities and meet customers’ growing demand for digital products. In addition to customer-facing applications, the Unqork platform will help improve the Bank’s internal processes and increase productivity through more systematic workflows and process automation for many currently manual procedures.

Our initial project using Unqork will transform the front-end experience for treasury solutions customers across a variety of offerings (e.g. online banking access, deposit account opening, remote deposit capture, etc.) as well as the back-end infrastructure for gathering, verifying and maintaining new customer information. Guaranty will take advantage of Unqork’s unique ability to easily integrate with our legacy banking systems, while still providing all the benefits of enterprise-grade no-code programming.

“In addition to quickly enabling digital and user friendly banking apps for our customers, Unqork will also be used to increase efficiencies between our frontline business teams and our back-office operations teams through software-driven workflows. With Unqork’s codeless architecture, these applications will be built without the need to have a large application development team to keep up with traditional coding requirements,” said Bill Anderson, Director of Information Technology at Guaranty.

“This partnership with Guaranty demonstrates the Unqork platform’s ability to power the digital transformation of mission-critical functions in the banking industry,” said Rabih Ramadi, Head of Financial Services and Insurance, Unqork. “We are proud to be the platform powering the transformation journey of Guaranty.”

ABOUT GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. and GUARANTY BANK & TRUST

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2021, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.09 billion, total loans of $1.91 billion and total deposits of $2.67 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

ABOUT UNQORK

Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York, Chicago and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork’s drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: www.unqork.com.

