Guidepost Solutions Welcomes Yekaterina ‘Katya’ Gozias

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Compliance Professional Joins Los Angeles Office

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the hire of Yekaterina “Katya” Gozias as a managing director based in Los Angeles, California.





Gozias joins Guidepost after spending 16 years in the areas of international investigations, business intelligence, and risk mitigation. She has extensive experience in the emerging areas of cryptocurrency and blockchain, and legal and regulatory compliance. Utilizing this experience, Gozias has advised companies regarding unique strategies to comply with evolving cryptocurrency regulations as well as the implementation of fully operable and functional blockchain roadmaps and frameworks, including KYC authentication and integration.

“Katya brings unique experience to our well-established financial services practice,” said Guidepost CEO Julie Myers Wood. “Her strong background in cryptocurrency and blockchain makes her an ideal fit for the Guidepost Solutions team and our clients.”

Gozias has also conducted AML reviews for money service businesses, payment processors, credit unions, and insurance companies, and advised on due diligence and compliance for clients in the cannabis industry on FinCEN and Cole Memo guidelines. She has broad experience advising senior executives at multinational corporations and law firms, designing rigorous compliance programs, policies, and procedures, uncovering gaps, and ameliorating breaches of regulations. Prior to joining Guidepost, Gozias was a managing director at FTI Consulting and a senior consultant in corporate investigations at Control Risks.

Gozias holds a B.A. in Asia Studies from Baylor University and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center. She earned a certificate in blockchain technologies from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Gozias also earned Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and CAMS-Audit certifications. She speaks fluent Russian and intermediate Japanese.

