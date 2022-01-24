Half of All Customers Leave a Web or Mobile Site After Page One; Contentsquare Benchmark Report Sheds Light on Digital Experience Opportunity

● Analysis of 46 billion browsing sessions also reveals digital leaders are driving performance and growth

● Report surfaces ways to identify user frustrations and preferences, and opportunities to improve CX to bolster happiness and conversion

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Half of all customers leave a web or mobile site after viewing just one page — a figure that’s up +6% from the previous year. Additionally, a 54% average scroll rate across industries shows many customers don’t make it past the halfway point on any given web page. These findings are featured in the 2022 Digital Experience Benchmark, a new report by leading experience analytics company Contentsquare. Based on analysis of 46 billion web sessions from around the globe and across 14 industries, the report is designed to help brands benchmark their digital performance against industry averages, highlighting where they should focus their attention and resources to gain a competitive advantage in today’s crowded market.

With increased online activity and digital adoption in recent years, customers’ expectations for more seamless and rewarding digital journeys are evidently on the rise. Organizations that have made vast improvements in digital experiences are quickly realizing the return of their efforts, both in terms of the bottom line as well as cementing more meaningful connections with their audiences and customers. In 2021, the average conversion rate across industries rose to 2.3%, a +27.8% increase from 2020.

The report also notes that average page loading times are better on mobile than on desktop (1.52 seconds vs. 1.61 seconds), suggesting brands have been heeding their customers, and prioritizing the smartphone experience. With an average 58% of digital traffic coming from mobile devices, businesses are understanding the importance of thinking mobile-first and creating experiences that transcend channels.

Overall, despite growing expectations from consumers and the digital disruption underway, leaders across industries are seizing the digital opportunity and investing in digital experiences that are human at their core. Despite having the greatest overall bounce rate, the B2B sector stood out from the rest as it managed to reduce bounces by -13% from the previous year through tactics including consistent A/B testing and customer-driven content optimization strategies.

Jonathan Cherki, Founder and CEO at Contentsquare commented, “Digital experience is a top priority for brands globally, but many experiences still fall short of customer expectations, mainly because many businesses still struggle to understand what makes their customers happy and what frustrates them.”

“Contentsquare provides businesses with unique insights into how people behave the way they do online, and why. With our 2022 Digital Experience Benchmark report, we’re making the CX trends available that we’ve observed over the past twelve months, to level the playing field for companies of all sizes, regardless of their access to data resources and analysis capabilities. We hope that it will help brands better understand their audience, keep pace with their industry, and empower their teams to create more human digital experiences.”

To find out more about Contentsquare’s 2022 Digital Experience Benchmark report, visit https://contentsquare.com/insights/digital-experience-benchmark/.

ENDS

About Contentsquare



Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent — at every touchpoint in their journey — enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 850 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $810m in investment funding from leading investors, including Softbank, BlackRock and others. For more information, visit contentsquare.com.

Contacts

Media

Erica Ashner



[email protected]