HCW Biologics to Present at 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Sponsored by the Maxim Group and M-Vest

Founder and CEO, Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., to be guest at “Fireside Chat”

MIRAMAR, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HCW Biologics Inc. (the “Company” or “HCW Biologics”) (NASDAQ: HCWB), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases, will participate in Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference being held March 28 – 30, 2022.

Members of the HCW Biologics’ management team will provide an overview of the Company highlighting the status of its internal pipeline, upcoming milestones for multiple clinical trials for difficult-to-treat cancer indications, and its clinical development strategy to expand to the treatment of other age-related diseases associated with the chronic state of inflammation known as “inflammaging.” The pre-recorded presentation will be available on demand to registered conference attendees. Presenters will include: Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Rhode, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Vice President of Clinical Operations; Rebecca Byam, Chief Financial Officer; and Nicole Valdivieso, Director of Legal Affairs.

Dr. Wong will also be the guest at a fireside chat hosted by Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research at the Maxim Group, and Michael Okunewitch, Senior Analyst, Biotechnology Research at the Maxim Group, on Wednesday, March 30, at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

Members of the Company’s management team will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings which can be coordinated through the Maxim Group.

Fireside chat with Dr. Hing C. Wong: March 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. E.T.

Corporate overview available on demand: March 28 – 30, 2022

https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About HCW Biologics:

HCW Biologics is a transformative immunotherapy company that focuses on inflammaging, a state of unresolved inflammatory responses and chronic inflammation. The Company is developing novel immunotherapies designed to improve health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune diseases. The Company uses its TOBI™ discovery platform to generate designer, novel multi-functional fusion molecules with immunotherapeutic properties for the treatment of inflammaging. The invention of HCW Biologics’ two lead molecules, HCW9218 and HCW9302, was made via the TOBI™ discovery platform. The FDA has cleared HCW Biologics to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate HCW9218 in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The FDA has also cleared the Masonic Cancer Center at University of Minnesota to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate HCW9218 in patients with advanced solid tumors with progressive disease after prior chemotherapies. HCW9302 is currently undergoing IND-enabling studies for an autoimmune indication.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words and include, without limitation, statements regarding the development of novel immunotherapies expected to improve health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases, including cancer. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that are described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 21, 2021. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.