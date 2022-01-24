ibex Unveils Augment by ibex for On-Demand Staff Augmentation and Managed Services

Delivers High-Demand Specialized Talent and Strategic Managed Services Globally

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the launch of Augment by ibex , the company’s staff augmentation and managed services offering. Augment by ibex provides specialized dedicated talent for high-demand professional and administration functions, ranging from IT and engineering to cyber security, marketing, data analytics, and data science.

“In this challenging labor environment, Augment by ibex enables businesses around the world to quickly extend their culture and the skillset of their existing onsite teams with the specialized global talent they need to grow, scale, and take on new and bigger projects,” said Carl O’Neil, EVP and General Manager, Augment by ibex. “ibex’s established footprint and well-earned reputation as an employer of choice in strategic locations around the world gives us access to a highly-qualified talent pool to select from resulting in significant cost savings while enabling companies to take advantage of the global talent hub. We also leverage the experience gained by helping some of the world’s leading brands efficiently scale their customer service operations to deliver outstanding performance from day one.”

With Augment by ibex, it is like hiring locally but without the recruitment, infrastructure, and benefits costs. ibex’s team of specialists partners with each client to select the best candidates based on their specific skill requirements and hours of operations, and maintains direct engagement with their extended teams. On the managed services side, ibex assumes responsibility for staffing, execution, and meeting defined SLAs. Augment by ibex leverages ibex’s Wave X technology platform, a dedicated technology hub that facilitates a seamless and secure integration for remote work, often leveraging the client’s infrastructure and security protocols.

Augment by ibex has the capability to offer staff augmentation services in the following high-demand areas: IT/engineering, information/cyber security, operations support, workforce management, technology deployments and integrations, data analytics and business intelligence, digital marketing, data scientists, supply chain and logistics, sales operations, HR, help desk, and accounting and finance, among others.

“Augment by ibex is built on selective hiring, dedicated project management teams, and upfront regional functional management, which enables us to launch flawlessly and ensure excellent performance from day one,” O’Neil added.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 35,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.



