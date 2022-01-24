Industry Veteran Steve Yapsuga Joins Capital Telecom Services as Partner and Chief Operating Officer

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Capital Telecom Services (‘CTS’) a full-service telecom Infrastructure, engineering, and construction company announces Steve Yapsuga, EMBA joins the company as Partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO).





Steve Yapsuga is a tenured business technologist leader in the Infrastructure industry with deep knowledge and experience in Telecommunications, In Building Wireless, M&A, and Software as a Service (SaaS). Mr. Yapsuga is an active tech entrepreneur who previously worked for Comba Telecom as their Director of Sales. Throughout his career, Yapsuga serves as acting Board Member of the Maryland-DC Wireless Association and is a founding member and Co-Chairman of the Board for NEDAS, formally the NorthEast DAS and Small Cell Association, where he also co-hosts NEDAS Live! a digital infrastructure Podcast out of New York.

Capital Telecom Services is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the past two years. Capital Telecom Services delivers professional engineering and construction services to large wireless providers, wireless support organizations, general contractors, and enterprises nationwide.

Some of Yapsuga’s strategic initiatives include expanding new technology market revenue streams, overseeing daily operations and growth of the company, and the work of the executive team and its employees.

“The Global 5G market is expected to grow to $76 Billion with a CAGR of over 64% in less than five years…with the driving adoption of 5G infrastructures, IoT, and smart grid automation the demand for faster more reliable connectivity is popping,” comments Steve Yapsuga, Partner and COO for Capital Telecom Services. “I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside this dynamic organization and continue to build upon this great team and culture.”

Founded in September 2016 by Kevin Turrisi, Capital Telecom Services (CTS) is a leader in the telecommunications engineering and construction infrastructure marketplace, and building out the nationwide 5G network, one of the fastest growing segments in the world. CTS has successfully completed projects with service providers, carriers, government agencies and commercial entities throughout the U.S. Expressing his congratulations to Yapsuga, Turrisi says, “We couldn’t be more excited about Steve joining the team! Not only does he bring an extremely high level of skills and expertise, but a person with great character who will positively impact our company culture.

To learn more about CTS visit: capitaltelecomusa.com. For information about Steve Yapsuga you can connect with him on LinkedIn here.

About Capital Telecom Services

Capital Telecom Services, LLC (CTS) Is a full services telecommunications, engineering and construction company delivering professional engineering and construction services to large wireless providers, wireless support organizations, general contractors and large enterprises worldwide. CTS successfully executes and delivers wireless projects from conception to completion for the most demanding communications construction deployments. To learn more, visit: capitaltelecomusa.com.

