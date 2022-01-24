Infogain named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Clients get immersive, frictionless experiences using influential Infogain strategies, design, and digital platforms

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EverestGroup–Infogain, a leading digital platform solutions provider, announced today that it has been positioned as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The assessment is based on Everest Group’s evaluation of 16 leading digital IX service providers. It aims to identify the best-in-class service providers/technology vendors. Infogain and other providers were evaluated on ‘Market Impact’ across three dimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, and delivered value; and the ‘Vision and Capability’ dimensions of strategy, the scope of services, delivery footprint, innovation and investments.

Vikas Kamran, Corporate Vice President at Infogain and CEO of Revel Consulting, said, “We are delighted to be featured as a ‘Major Contender’ in the Everest Group Digital Interactive Experience (IX) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Digital interactive is an integral component of the Infogain Value Delivery Framework, used to build digital strategies and create immersive, frictionless experiences. The Infogain experience-led approach blends human-centered design with software engineering to help us understand, reframe, and unlock value. This recognition is testimony to our strong domain expertise and consistent focus on delivering greater value to our clients.”

Nisha Krishan, Practice Director, Interactive Experience, Everest Group said, “Enterprises are increasingly investing in differentiated and personalized experiences for their customers, employees, and partners, with a particular focus on adopting inclusive, responsible, and sustainable design methodologies to help their brands refine their value propositions. Moreover, emerging technologies such as AR/VR and artificial intelligence are introducing novel ways to deliver experiences. Infogain has strengthened its position in the experience ecosystem through its acquisition of Revel Consulting, building a strong narrative around platform-led experiences and client centricity.”

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. To view, the report on Infogain, please visit here.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

Contacts

Cathy Chandhok | Chief Marketing Officer



[email protected]

+1 (408) 355-6028



+91 98115-02386

Sarmishtha Sinha | PR and Communications



[email protected]

+91 88105-73274