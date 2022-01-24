Insigneo Welcomes New Head of Investment Products

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssetManagement—Insigneo, the Miami-based Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisory firm, has appointed a new Head of Investment Products, Mirko Joldzic, who joined the firm today, based in the firm’s Miami Headquarter reporting to Javier Rivero, Insigneo’s president & COO.





Mr. Joldzic will be responsible for leading the investment product team and setting the strategic direction of the Asset Management product range, including the development of new products, banking/lending opportunities and collaborating across the organization to identify opportunities and enhancements that will competitively differentiate Insigneo’s product offering. He also will be supporting the development of new business opportunities and contributing to Insigneo’s recent expansion in Latin America and throughout the United States.

“I am happy to welcome Mirko to the Insigneo leadership team as we continue to build our product offering to provide Investment Professionals with a robust platform that is unparalleled in the market,” said Javier Rivero.

“I am excited to join Insigneo and take on this new challenge in my career. I have been following Insigneo in the marketplace and its growth trajectory. I look forward to contributing to the long-term growth plans of the firm. I am also thrilled to join a firm, and a leadership team, whose focus is to offer innovative product solutions and exemplary service to our network of Investment Professionals and help them realize their goals,” said Joldzic.

Mr. Joldzic has an extensive background in financial services, most recently at Raymond James. He was also part of key teams at world renowned organizations such as UBS, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America. He has a BA of Science Finance from Montclair State University and additionally holds the series 7 and 66 licenses.

About Insigneo

Insigneo empowers Investment Professionals managing clients around the world with a comprehensive menu of services and technology that focus on wealth management, multi-family offices and institutional services. Insigneo manages over $13 billion in client assets with a growing list of over 330 Investment Professionals, serving more than 12,000 clients globally. Insigneo is an international leader for independent financial services. www.insigneo.com

