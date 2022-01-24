Inspur Information Announces MetaEngine, an NVIDIA-Certified OVX Solution, Fully Supporting Large-Scale Digital Twin Simulations

The first server specifically designed for generating digital twins and virtual worlds will function as the foundation to help industries prepare for massively complex AI-enabled applications that will require new levels of collaboration, computing power and scalability

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced at NVIDIA GTC the newest addition to the company’s product portfolio, the Inspur MetaEngine. It is an NVIDIA-Certified System™ purpose-built to power large-scale digital twin simulations within NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise.

It aggregates the computing power required for the creation and operation of digital twins and virtual worlds, and supports the integration of hardware and software for the collaborative creation and real-time rendering of large-scale, highly complex and highly realistic digital simulations.

“The creation of digital worlds involves four major tasks: collaborative creation, real-time rendering, high-precision simulation and intelligent interaction. Each requires different computing power and complex software,” said Liu Jun, Vice President of Inspur Information and General Manager of AI&HPC. “The Inspur MetaEngine was born to solve such a problem and to create an efficient and collaborative development experience for users.”

“Using the Inspur MetaEngine, the NVIDIA OVXTM solution can simulate complex digital twins that will be used for modeling entire buildings, factories, cities and even worlds,” said Bob Pette, Vice President of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA.

An optimized computing platform for digital worlds and digital twins

The MetaEngine server makes collaborative creation and real-time rendering of large-scale, highly complex and highly realistic digital simulations possible via its advanced hardware architecture. It consists of eight NVIDIA A40 GPUs, three NVIDIA ConnectX®-6 Dx 200Gbps SmartNICs, 1TB system memory and 16TB NVMe Storage to provide uncompromised performance. With powerful AI computing capabilities, it can generate virtual content in real time on demand, and accelerate graphics rendering, driving the evolution of content production.

The base that connects the real world with the digital world

Numerous scenarios will benefit from the capabilities of the Inspur MetaEngine, including the real-time rendering of digital twins, the rapid generation of digital humans, and running of time-accurate, high-precision simulations that obey the laws of physics.

MetaEngine can be further expanded with Inspur Information’s full-stack AI computing ecosystem MetaBrain, which allows the speedy deployment and creation of integrated solutions for subdivided digital twin and digital world scenarios for customers in various industries.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

