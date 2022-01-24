Inspur Information Unveils ECOM for Better Edge Computing Modularity

The decoupling of server platforms and modules allows greater flexibility for expanding edge computing power

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure provider, has released its Edge Computing Optional Module (ECOM), which decouples a server’s core computing platform, heterogeneous acceleration platform, IO modules, other modules and management features, which enables modularization for more flexibility in expanding edge computing power. It is compatible with a wide variety of wired or wireless network communication protocols and standards, offering greater IO expansion and network options.

With the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, smart computing power is permeating the edge in transportation, manufacturing, energy and other fields. It has played a crucial role in the rise of smart scenarios such as smart intersections, intelligent vehicle infrastructure cooperative systems, smart factories and smart wind farms. According to global research firm IDC, edge computing, is an important enabler for emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). The accelerated integration of rapidly evolving edge computing into various industries has created new opportunities and business models for organizations seeking increased computing power. However, it also comes with challenges, such as harsh deployment environments, diverse computing architectures, and difficult management.

The ECOM architecture, which is the result of a two-year effort by Inspur Research and Development, drives broader application of data center technologies and enables in- and out-of-band collaborative management for edge devices. ECOM will be made available to open computing organizations in 2022 to help edge industry players develop products faster, while meeting the needs of diversified and differentiated edge computing scenarios.

Based on ECOM, the Inspur EIS800 Edge Microserver supports three computing node deployment modes—indoor, outdoor and micro-center—to flexibly adapt to various edge scenarios. For example, in a smart factory, edge microservers can be deployed indoors thanks to their small form factor, allowing smart operation and maintenance of equipment and real-time management of production data. Rated as IP65 (waterproof and dustproof), the servers can operate stably under an ambient temperature ranging from -40 °C to 70 °C to support outdoor smart park management scenarios. The servers can also be flexibly deployed through a multi-node desktop-level micro-center or two-node rack-level micro-center to support various IO expansion and more complex smart factory management.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

